Whitmer awards funding to schools to hire 195 school resource officers

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that 195 schools will receive nearly $25 million to hire school resource officers for the next three years.

According to a media release from the governor's office, 195 school districts, intermediate school districts and public-school academies and adding resource officers will help improve safety and security at the schools.

"Every parent wants their kids to be safe at school," said Whitmer. "These grants will help us hire almost 200 more School Resource Officers so we can make sure our children, teacher, and staff are safe at school. Let's keep working together to make record investments in our students and improve their classroom experience, build up school infrastructure, hire excellent educators, and invest in their comprehensive well-being, from mental health to safety."

Officials say the funding was awarded to schools and schools districts without a school resource officer in place and to communities with lower student enrollment and less total per-pupil funding.

The money is administered by the state police, Grants and Community Services Division and can be used to support school resource officers' salaries and for benefits and training.

School resource officers are law enforcement officers who are responsible for keeping students safe while they are at school.

"These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency," said Michigan State Police.