Cousin of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster released from prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who was sentenced for lying to police in the missing person case of 17-year-old Zion Foster has been released from prison after nearly 10 months.

Officials say Jaylin Brazier, 24, who is Zion's cousin, lied to officers during the investigation, but later admitted to dumping her body when the teen allegedly became unresponsive while they were hanging out and smoking marijuana.

He was convicted in February 2022 and sentenced the following month to up to four years after pleading no contest. State officials say Brazier is now on parole following his release.

Zion was last seen on Jan. 4, 2022. On May 31, Detroit police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, five months after Brazier's confession.

In October, the Detroit Police Department suspended the search for Zion , with no success in finding her.

"Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said back in October. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."