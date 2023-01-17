ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Is Obsessed with the Quip Flosser. Is It the Key to Getting Your Oral Health in Order?

By Destinee Scott
 4 days ago

Quip/Getty Images/natthanim

Last year, the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser was all anyone could talk about. (Our readers went wild for the tool during Amazon Prime Day .) Now, the Quip flosser has taken over the conversation. It's TikTok's latest oral health obsession, and buyers swear it's key to taking better care of your teeth and gums this year (you know, in case that was one of your New Year's resolutions ). The gadget is cordless, rechargeable, compact and very sleek. It also boasts a 360-degree tip, which we haven't seen thus far.

In other words, it's a flosser you can't help but love using, whether at home or on vacation (yup, it's that portable). Most importantly, reviewers say the two water flow modes (on demand and continuous) are soothing and work for sensitive teeth so you can remove plaque gently.

@haeleighncocco Did I just find the BEST water flosser? Yes I did. @getquip #quippartner #bestwaterflosser [e-266c] Sky - FigoBeatz

With a rotating magnetic tip, Quip seeks to make it easier to maneuver around your gum line from front to back while getting into every nook and cranny. Choose from two pressure modes—gentle and deep clean—to minimize discomfort and maximize the amount of plaque you remove. The large, lift-up lid water reservoir is also much appreciated, giving you up to 60 seconds of flossing time per run. As for the battery? It reportedly lasts up to eight weeks when used daily and charges in four hours through its magnetic charging cable. FYI, these are all the makings of an incredibly functional water flosser ( just ask any dentist ).

Here's why one Quip buyer took the plunge: "I needed a water flosser that took up less room than my Waterpik. I was worried that there would not be enough pressure and that it would be difficult to fill and drain. This is actually perfect. The high speed does what I need it to do. It is super easy to fill and drain. I stick the flosser tip in the water reservoir to carry this back and forth to work in my bag. I never even take my big water flosser out anymore."

And if you don't love it, you can return it within 30 days. You can't lose.

Buy It ( $70 ; $65)

More Cordless Water Flossers We Love

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lZxW_0kHuhG9z00

https://amzn.to/3iL9vWg

80

At Amazon

Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7jeK_0kHuhG9z00

https://amzn.to/3kjQyKK

90

At Amazon

Burst Water Flosser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIvax_0kHuhG9z00

https://amzn.to/3HaXEdl

59

At Amazon

We Put 3 At-Home Teeth Whitening Treatments to the Test

