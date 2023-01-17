Read full article on original website
City Again Stalls Plan To House Migrants At Old Wadsworth School As Woodlawn Residents Push Back, Alderperson Says
WOODLAWN — City leaders again delayed plans to house migrants bused from Texas in a former Woodlawn school after residents pushed back, the local alderperson said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has for months planned to house migrants at the vacant building formerly home to Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn.
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Funds
EDGEWATER — A proposal to add a pool to the Broadway Armory has received a major boost from the federal government. Rep. Jan Schakowsky helped secure $2 million for the addition of an indoor swimming pool to be built on the site of the existing parking lot at the Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway, her office announced last month.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
West Ridge’s Closed YMCA, Now A Migrant Shelter, Gets $3.75 Million For Renovation, Likely Reopening
WEST RIDGE — Efforts to reopen the High Ridge YMCA have taken a major step forward, as the federal government is allocating nearly $4 million for renovations. The High Ridge Y, 2424 W. Touhy Ave.,will receive $3.75 million for a renovation, Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced. The money is included in this year’s federal budget and is part of more than $26 million secured for projects in Schakowky’s Far North Side and north suburban district, her office said.
The Proposed Near South High School Has Divided Neighbors. Here’s Your Chance To Weigh In
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — Residents who want to learn more about the proposed Near South Side high school will have several chances to weigh in at a series of six virtual meetings hosted by Chicago Public Schools beginning this week. The first meeting runs from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and...
Chicago Tool Library Will Open In New Home On The West Side This Month
EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Chicago Tool Library is ready to open its larger space after months of moving from Bridgeport to East Garfield Park. The library will reopen Jan. 28 at 4015 W. Carroll Ave. Its hours will be 4–8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says
LINCOLN SQUARE — The Park District killed a nearly two-year effort to install lights for night baseball and softball games at Welles Park after neighbors opposed the change. The Welles Park Parents Association floated its initial pitch to add LED lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams in 2021. The group planned to foot the entire bill for the lights and installation.
200 Kenwood Residents Displaced Since Christmas Eve After Landlord’s Unapproved Heaters Caused Power Outage, City Says
KENWOOD — Two buildings at the Algonquin apartment complex in Kenwood have been closed since Christmas Eve after the landlord’s unauthorized use of electric heaters caused a massive outage that blew residents’ power and left them without heat, city and ComEd officials said this week. A transformer...
