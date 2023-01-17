ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Again Stalls Plan To House Migrants At Old Wadsworth School As Woodlawn Residents Push Back, Alderperson Says

WOODLAWN — City leaders again delayed plans to house migrants bused from Texas in a former Woodlawn school after residents pushed back, the local alderperson said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has for months planned to house migrants at the vacant building formerly home to Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave. in Woodlawn.
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only

CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
West Ridge’s Closed YMCA, Now A Migrant Shelter, Gets $3.75 Million For Renovation, Likely Reopening

WEST RIDGE — Efforts to reopen the High Ridge YMCA have taken a major step forward, as the federal government is allocating nearly $4 million for renovations. The High Ridge Y, 2424 W. Touhy Ave.,will receive $3.75 million for a renovation, Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced. The money is included in this year’s federal budget and is part of more than $26 million secured for projects in Schakowky’s Far North Side and north suburban district, her office said.
Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Park District killed a nearly two-year effort to install lights for night baseball and softball games at Welles Park after neighbors opposed the change. The Welles Park Parents Association floated its initial pitch to add LED lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams in 2021. The group planned to foot the entire bill for the lights and installation.
