Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheartoswego.com
Peter L. LaFave – January 17, 2023 Featured
Peter L. LaFave, 55, a resident of Oswego, passed away January 17, 2023, at his home. Peter was born in Oswego, the son of N. Jeanette (Barnes) LaFave, and the late Peter LaFave. He was a life resident of the area. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as...
Ava Wood ran fast, shared her gummies, and made friends laugh: ‘Trying hard was her thing’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Last spring, Ava Wood’s track coach realized she wasn’t signed up to run track. She was puzzled. Ava was the fastest girl on the team, and she loved to run. Then her mom called to explain she had simply forgotten the deadline. “I was...
iheartoswego.com
Dorothy P. Loomis – January 16, 2023 Featured
Dorothy P. Loomis, 81 of Oswego passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at Crouse Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late James and Pearl Copeland Jackson. Mrs. Loomis was the widow of the late Starr G. Loomis. She was a life resident of Oswego...
iheartoswego.com
Mathew Mushtare – January 16, 2022 Featured
Mathew Mushtare, 63; of Fulton, NY; passed Monday, January 16th, 2023 in the evening at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse NY; after a long illness. Mathew was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Benjamin and Alma (George) Mushtare Sr. He was a longtime resident of Pennellville, NY before moving to Phoenix, NY. Mr. Mushtare has been a resident of Fulton since 2012.
iheartoswego.com
Brothers Blue to Perform January 28, with Mark Wahl Opening, at Oswego Music Hall Featured
On January 28 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes The Brothers Blue, with Mark Wahl opening, to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Rooted in the fertile tradition of Old-Time fiddle music, The Brothers Blue grow a sound all their own – offering a hybrid which unites fresh, original song-writing with elements from Country, Bluegrass, Cajun, and Irish music. They weave three part harmonies through a rich tapestry of fiddle, banjo, and guitar. The band of multi-instrumentalists entertained audiences at both the Grey Fox (2017) and Turtle Hill (2015) festivals where they were featured as Emerging Artists. Their tight huddle around a single microphone and groove-oriented arrangements prompted one fan to describe them as an “one-mind band” and another as “a dancer’s dream.” Whether around a campfire or in a concert hall, the band is excited for any opportunity to share honest, heartfelt musical experiences with their ever growing family of friends: The Brethren Blue.
newyorkupstate.com
Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts
Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Samuel C. Forsyth: Long-time Oswego Masonic leader
Oswego City native Samuel C. Forsyth was prominent in Masonic circles for over 30 years. Born in September 1859, Samuel was the second youngest child in a family of 12. His father, William Forsyth, a stone mason, was a native of Scotland. His mother, Mary Wallace, was born in Ireland. Samuel’s eldest brother, Andrew Clyde, was born in Canada. According to the 1855 New York State census, the family had moved to Oswego City in the mid-1840s. Samuel attended the local schools and pursued a number of occupations. In 1880, he was a fireman on the railroad.
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
iheartoswego.com
12 Oswego Band Students Perform With Junior High All-County Band Featured
A number of Oswego City School District students earned spots at the Junior High All-County Band festival, held Jan. 13 and 14 at the APW Junior-Senior High School. Students selected included Abigail Peters (7th grade, alto sax), Brandy Towne (7th, French horn), Amalia Sloan (8th, flute), Adrian Williams (8th, French horn), Eva Kandt (8th, flute), Samuel Arthur (7th, tuba), Jaziyah O’Keefe (8th, baritone), Alec Braun (8th, clarinet), Olivia O’Connor (8th, flute), Delany Bobbett (8th, flute), Mason Bandla (7th, tuba) and Len Lin (7th, flute).
iheartoswego.com
Daniel J Delaney Sr. – January 16, 2023 Featured
Daniel was born in Oswego, NY in 1936 to Leonard “Red” Delaney and Lillian (Sheldon) Delaney and grew up in the Oak Hill Area of Oswego. Dan served in the 11th Army Airborne Division in Germany during the 1950’s. After returning home he married his beloved wife Beverly in 1958. He worked as a skilled Machinist for Seal Right, Fulton Tool and Alcan Aluminum from which he retired. They resided in Southwest Oswego raising three sons.
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Honey Mustard Featured
Almost 5 months old, sweet little Honey Mustard would be a great addition to any home. She is spayed, vaccinated and combo tested negative. She and her siblings are currently available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email...
Saratogian
Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet open weekends
TOWN OF VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today 7 Kitchens, its market-style buffet, will extend its dining experience to now offer brunch every weekend. Developed by Turning Stone’s award-winning culinary team, 7 Kitchens’ brunch menu features a combination of classic buffet favorites and show-stopping “action stations” where guests can watch chefs prepare food made to order, including an Omelet Station, a Pancake and French Toast Station, a Breakfast Burrito Station, a French Classic Station, and more. Brunch will be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall
As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
2 heavy metal bands coming to rock St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse
Two heavy metal bands are coming to rock the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer. Pantera will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 8, 2023. Special guest Lamb of God will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan....
wxhc.com
Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close
Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
iheartoswego.com
Denise Lee Downs – January 16, 2023 Featured
Denise Lee Downs, 54 of Oswego passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at Upstate Medical University Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in New Albany, Indiana on August 25, 1968. Denise had several careers over her lifetime. She traveled the country running a door to door...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barlow to announce new playground for younger kids
OSWEGO — When he was elected mayor of Oswego in 2015, Billy Barlow, then just 25 years old, became one of the youngest elected mayors in state history. Tonight, as he delivers the annual State of the City address, his last as mayor, Barlow will highlight his administration’s accomplishments, reflecting on his time in office and pushing to continue the momentum he says he’s built over the past seven years. The city charter prohibits him from seeking a third four-year term.
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner
Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
iheartoswego.com
Susan M. Richards – January 16, 2023 Featured
Susan M. Richards, 64, lifelong resident of Oswego, passed on January 16, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Oswego High in 1976 before marrying her high-school sweetheart, and love-of-her-life, Ron Richards, the following year. Sue and Ron welcomed their twins, Deborah and...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
Comments / 0