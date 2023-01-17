Read full article on original website
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
Plano ISD partners with TONI&GUY to offer cosmetology program
Plano ISD is the first school district nationwide to do a collaboration with TONI&GUY. (Courtesy Plano ISD) Plano ISD students interested in cosmetology are getting a unique opportunity. During its Jan. 10 meeting, Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy, making the school...
9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before. When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
Lewisville ISD approves new career, technology education course
Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a new course for high school students Jan. 9. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) A new career and technology education course will be available to Lewisville ISD students. The district’s board of trustees approved a new course for high school students Jan. 9. The Introduction to...
Coppell Parks and Recreation Department announces name change
The Coppell Parks and Recreation Department changed its name to Coppell Community Experiences. (Courtesy city of Coppell) After nearly 20 years, the Coppell Parks and Recreation Department has a new name and logo. The department announced it will now be known as Coppell Community Experiences. The name change and rebranding...
Candidate filings for Keller ISD, Northwest ISD board positions open until Feb. 17
Keller ISD and Northwest ISD have multiple school board positions on the ballot in May. (Community Impact file photo) Qualified residents of Keller ISD and Northwest ISD who wish to run for school board positions have the opportunity to file their applications, which started on Jan. 18. The deadline to file for a candidate application is Feb. 17.
Three board of trustees spots up for election in both Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Carroll ISD
The Carroll ISD board of trustees has three positions up for election this spring. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Carroll ISD will each have three spots on the board of trustees that expire this spring and will be up for election. Residents could begin filing to run for those...
Redline Athletics to bring youth performance training to north McKinney
The facility will have a similar look to these renderings of the Frisco facility, Merle said. (Renderings courtesy Redline Athletics) Redline Athletics is expected to open its first McKinney location in the Urban Garages development in the northern portion of the city. The business offers “comprehensive athletic development,” including speed...
Filing period for Plano City Council, Plano ISD elections to open Jan. 18
The filing period for Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees will begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The filing period for the upcoming Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees elections will begin Jan. 18. Those interested in running for one of four council places or three school board places will have until Feb. 17 to file for a place on the ballot.
Candidate filings for city councils open in Keller, Fort Worth, Trophy Club, Westlake, Roanoke
Candidate filings for area city council positions opened Jan. 18. (Community Impact file photo) The journey for residents who want to flex their community service muscles by serving on their respective city councils started Jan. 18. On May 6, voters will cast their ballots for various city council positions. Candidates...
DeSoto City Council member steps down
The DeSoto City Council held a special meeting earlier this month to discuss an allegation in executive session that Brown-Patrick was not currently living in her Council district as required by the city charter.
Candidate filing period to open Jan. 18 for Lewisville and Argyle ISDs
Positions for both Lewisville and Argyle ISDs are open for candidate filings starting Jan. 18 through Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Citizens interested in running for a spot on Lewisville ISD or Argyle ISD’s boards of trustees can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. Places 6 and 7 will...
Dallas comprehensive plan is set for an update & Plano’s Haggard Farms sees development
Dallas is overseeing an update of its comprehensive plan, which was first enacted in 2006. (Courtesy Justin Turveen) The Jan. 20 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast takes a look at an effort to update ForwardDallas, the city of Dallas' comprehensive plan. Plus, Community Impact reporter Michael Crouchley zooms in on the development of Haggard Farms, one of the last large sites left to develop in Plano.
13 Dallas City Council members are up for re-election in first council election using new district maps
Out of the 15 seats on the City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Out of the 15 seats on the Dallas City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit.
Caddo Office Reimagined adds private office space in Plano
Caddo Office Reimagined opened in Plano on Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined opened Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane in Plano. This is the company's eighth location in North Texas, including a Plano location at 8105 Rasor Blvd. “Our purpose is to create...
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
Job Opportunities For PGA Of America At Major Golf Tournament In Frisco, Texas
The PGA of America has announced that it is offering a variety of job opportunities that will support the upcoming 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will take place in Frisco, Texas on May 24-28. The pro golf organization says that it is currently inviting local talent from underrepresented backgrounds...
Lewisville’s new public safety center is one step closer to completion
The public safety center will house fire and police officials. The ground breaking was scheduled for Jan. 20. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) The Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center’s groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for Jan. 20, as of press time. The new facility will replace Lewisville’s aging police and fire facilities and is expected to be completed by late 2024.
City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage
GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
South Belt Line construction hinders local businesses in Coppell
Coppell’s South Belt Line reconstruction project is expected to be completed summer 2023. (Photo by Destine Gibson) The 16-month reconstruction of a portion of South Belt Line Road in Coppell is expected to conclude this summer after a brief delay, according to local officials. The original timeline was October...
Southlake City Council approves changes to Mach 1800 office building
A rendering provided at the Southlake City Council shows a redesigned entrance at the Mach 1800 office building located off SH 114. (Courtesy city of Southlake) Southlake City Council approved variance change during the Jan. 3 meeting. The variance is for Mach 1800, an office building located at 1800 E....
