Argyle, TX

9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
WYLIE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Filing period for Plano City Council, Plano ISD elections to open Jan. 18

The filing period for Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees will begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The filing period for the upcoming Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees elections will begin Jan. 18. Those interested in running for one of four council places or three school board places will have until Feb. 17 to file for a place on the ballot.
PLANO, TX
Dallas comprehensive plan is set for an update & Plano’s Haggard Farms sees development

Dallas is overseeing an update of its comprehensive plan, which was first enacted in 2006. (Courtesy Justin Turveen) The Jan. 20 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast takes a look at an effort to update ForwardDallas, the city of Dallas' comprehensive plan. Plus, Community Impact reporter Michael Crouchley zooms in on the development of Haggard Farms, one of the last large sites left to develop in Plano.
DALLAS, TX
13 Dallas City Council members are up for re-election in first council election using new district maps

Out of the 15 seats on the City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Out of the 15 seats on the Dallas City Council dais, 13 members are up for re-election May 6, and two are exiting after finishing their eight-year term limit.
DALLAS, TX
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
PLANO, TX
Lewisville’s new public safety center is one step closer to completion

The public safety center will house fire and police officials. The ground breaking was scheduled for Jan. 20. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) The Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center’s groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for Jan. 20, as of press time. The new facility will replace Lewisville’s aging police and fire facilities and is expected to be completed by late 2024.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage

GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
GODLEY, TX
