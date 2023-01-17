Read full article on original website
EMS Association Issues Statement On Earl Moore Jr. Case
A statewide association representing emergency service providers is weighing in on the case of two Springfield EMTs charged with murder in the death of a patient. The Illinois EMS Association issued a statement to WAND-TV in which it says it appears the two accused personnel did not show empathy or provide proper care for Earl Moore, Jr.
Preliminary hearing of Earl Moore Jr. murder trial reveals new evidence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The preliminary trial was underway Friday for the criminal murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two EMS workers who are charged with first-degree murder. Body camera footage from the Springfield Police Department shows Finley and Cadigan put Moore Jr. on a stretcher face-down. Sangamon County […]
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death suit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — "Losing a child is a pain like no other in existence," said Rose Washington, mother of Earl Moore Jr. "We may not even have a word for it." The family of Earl Moore Jr. announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday. Over the weekend, well-known...
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against two Springfield EMS workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield paramedics are being sued for the wrongful death of one person they transported to the hospital. The family of Earl Moore Jr. is suing the two EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley as well as Lifestar, the private ambulance company they work for. Earl Moore Jr. died in December from […]
Attorneys say Springfield paramedics charged with murder should not be accused of crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two Springfield paramedics appeared in court Thursday on charges of murdering a man they were called to help. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to one of the paramedics' defense attorneys, who said body camera video may actually help prove a crime wasn't committed.Attorneys for paramedics Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan say this case is unlike anything they have ever been part of. They say the vide shows a crime did not occur.But prosecutors and the family of the man who died – Earl Moore Jr., 35 – say the video is clear evidence of murder.Finley...
Weekly Recap January 16-20
(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. Over the weekend, well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that he had been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr., the Springfield man who died after being strapped, facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers. On Thursday, the family of Earl Moore Jr. held an emotional press conference announcing a wrongful death lawsuit against the two EMS workers and the company that employed them. Meanwhile, both EMS workers have been in court; both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.
‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
Springfield Police Department begins new co-responder initiative
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield was one of four cities selected to participate in a pilot program that partners social workers with police in certain situations. The department already has a partnership for mental health crises, but this new initiative is geared towards responding to victims of crime, people with substance use disorder, and behavioral health issues.
Preliminary tests come back negative for narcotics at Graham Correctional
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Preliminary testing of suspicious substances at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. A possible substance exposure occurred Wednesday afternoon that led to correctional staff and inmates receiving Narcan. AFSCME reported that...
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
Decatur man gets 25 years in prison for woman's murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of killing a woman has taken a plea deal. Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was arrested Jan. 31, 2022 according to Macon County inmate records. He was accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams. In...
Here's when the nationally known civil rights attorney is expected in Springfield
Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl L. Moore Jr., a homicide victim in Springfield on Dec. 18. During a forum Monday, Springfield NAACP president Teresa Haley said Crump will be in Springfield on Thursday when two LifeStar emergency medical services workers have 9 a.m. appearances in Sangamon County court.
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information
Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
A $30 Million Gift to Build an Addiction Treatment Center. Then Staffers Had to Run It.
DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it?. The interim sheriff of Macon County, Illinois, posed the question in 2018 as...
Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.
