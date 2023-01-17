Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WBOY
No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: WVU...
WOWK
WVU Returns to Morgantown for Annual Alumni Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game is a Gold Rush, and all fans are...
oklahoma Sooner
Top-Ranked Oklahoma Opens at Home with Top-Five Battle Against No. 5 Utah
NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team opens its 2023 home slate with a top-five showdown against No. 5 Utah on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 6:45 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. A trio of former Olympians will be on the call for ESPN with OU great Bart...
WOWK
No. 7 Texas faces challenge at improving West Virginia
Expect the intensity to be at a fever pitch Saturday afternoon when No. 7 Texas tries to get back on track against dangerous West Virginia in a key Big 12 Conference game in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Longhorns (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) are on the road for consecutive games for...
WOWK
Motivated Bell made statement in No. 14 TCU win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jimmy Bell Jr. stepped on the WVU Coliseum court ready to prove himself. WVU’s 6-10, 285-pound senior forward spent the days before his team’s game against No. 14 TCU reading text messages about his upcoming matchup. Bell was tasked with battling Eddie Lampkin Jr., a similarly-sized forward for the Horned Frogs standing 6-11 and weighing a listed 263 pounds.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Thrilled With Team in Postgame
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) got their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, beating the #14 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3), 74-65. West Virginia’s head coach met with Tony Caridi after the huge win and had the following to say:
WOWK
Johnson, Bell lead West Virginia over No. 14 TCU 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia’s physical brand of basketball under coach Bob Huggins was too much for TCU to handle. The Mountaineers took advantage of a bruising inside performance behind 285-pound forward Jimmy Bell Jr. to build a big early lead and outlast No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday night.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Bell after TCU win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally on the board. The Mountaineers earned their first Big 12 win on Wednesday in a gritty battle over TCU, bringing themselves out of last place and shaking a tiresome monkey from their backs. Bob Huggins was in a much better mood after the victory and had a lot of laudatory things to say about his players.
WOWK
Mountaineers Continue Campaign at Youngstown State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team continues the 2022-23 indoor campaign on Friday, Jan. 20, at the YSU Collegiate Invitational hosted by Youngstown State University at the Watson and Tressel Training Site in Youngstown, Ohio. Friday’s action is set to begin at 12 p.m....
Oklahoma Daily
Projecting OU football's 2023 roster with offseason additions
Oklahoma has landed 12 total transfers and signed 25 high school recruits so far to add to its 2023 roster. Along with the returners from Brent Venables’ lackluster 6-7 first year as head coach, the Sooners, along with their additions, aim to improve from last season. OU ended its 2022 season with a 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, marking its first losing record since 1999.
OU football announces date for spring game
Although the college football season just came to an end, Sooner fans are already gearing up for next season.
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: New WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Working with Guards During Pregame
New West Virginia assistant DerMarr Johnson was helping the Mountaineer guards warm-up prior to the TCU game. Johnson is getting accustomed in his first week at WVU. Johnson replaces former WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was dismissed last Thursday. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, played under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00.
Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson
WVU's new assistant coach is already impacting the program.
WDTV
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
