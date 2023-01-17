ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY

No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU Returns to Morgantown for Annual Alumni Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game is a Gold Rush, and all fans are...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

No. 7 Texas faces challenge at improving West Virginia

Expect the intensity to be at a fever pitch Saturday afternoon when No. 7 Texas tries to get back on track against dangerous West Virginia in a key Big 12 Conference game in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Longhorns (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) are on the road for consecutive games for...
AUSTIN, TX
WOWK

Motivated Bell made statement in No. 14 TCU win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jimmy Bell Jr. stepped on the WVU Coliseum court ready to prove himself. WVU’s 6-10, 285-pound senior forward spent the days before his team’s game against No. 14 TCU reading text messages about his upcoming matchup. Bell was tasked with battling Eddie Lampkin Jr., a similarly-sized forward for the Horned Frogs standing 6-11 and weighing a listed 263 pounds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Thrilled With Team in Postgame

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) got their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, beating the #14 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3), 74-65. West Virginia’s head coach met with Tony Caridi after the huge win and had the following to say:
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Johnson, Bell lead West Virginia over No. 14 TCU 74-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia’s physical brand of basketball under coach Bob Huggins was too much for TCU to handle. The Mountaineers took advantage of a bruising inside performance behind 285-pound forward Jimmy Bell Jr. to build a big early lead and outlast No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday night.
FORT WORTH, TX
WOWK

Quick Hits: Huggins praises Bell after TCU win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally on the board. The Mountaineers earned their first Big 12 win on Wednesday in a gritty battle over TCU, bringing themselves out of last place and shaking a tiresome monkey from their backs. Bob Huggins was in a much better mood after the victory and had a lot of laudatory things to say about his players.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Mountaineers Continue Campaign at Youngstown State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team continues the 2022-23 indoor campaign on Friday, Jan. 20, at the YSU Collegiate Invitational hosted by Youngstown State University at the Watson and Tressel Training Site in Youngstown, Ohio. Friday’s action is set to begin at 12 p.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Oklahoma Daily

Projecting OU football's 2023 roster with offseason additions

Oklahoma has landed 12 total transfers and signed 25 high school recruits so far to add to its 2023 roster. Along with the returners from Brent Venables’ lackluster 6-7 first year as head coach, the Sooners, along with their additions, aim to improve from last season. OU ended its 2022 season with a 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, marking its first losing record since 1999.
NORMAN, OK
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: New WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Working with Guards During Pregame

New West Virginia assistant DerMarr Johnson was helping the Mountaineer guards warm-up prior to the TCU game. Johnson is getting accustomed in his first week at WVU. Johnson replaces former WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was dismissed last Thursday. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, played under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

