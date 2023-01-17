ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WZZM 13

Grand Rapids Homes Show exposes remodeling options for buyers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vendors at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show on Jan. 20 sought to offer options for buyers to remodel their homes in light of the current economic environment. With interest rates still high as leaders at the Federal Reserve seek to rein in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy