Leadership: Unclear future for Wyoming Medicaid expansion and extension
CHEYENNE — Although two bills addressing the expansion and extension of Medicaid coverage passed through House committees this week, leadership in the Wyoming Legislature said they may not get much farther through the approval process. Both House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, reflected...
Long-term funding for suicide prevention lifeline removed
CHEYENNE — The 988 suicide lifeline bill was stripped of its $40 million appropriation to create a long-term trust fund on Friday, as well as the $6 million for a trust fund reserve account. The change was adopted in an amendment brought forward by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. His...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance
CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
