Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
August 12, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide whether he will play in the NFL next season, and the star quarterback is once again leaving all of his options open.

Rodgers discussed his future during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He emphatically stated that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild if that is the direction the Green Bay Packers want to go.

“If there’s a rebuild, I won’t be a part of that,” Rodgers said. “There’s a couple teams maybe who might say, ‘Yeah, we’re rebuilding. We finished at the bottom of the league and obviously we’re gonna start over.’ … Most teams in the middle of the pack aren’t gonna say they’re gonna rebuild, unless they have a crazy (salary) cap situation.”

If the Packers were planning to rebuild, they would probably look to trade Rodgers. They still have former first-round pick Jordan Love waiting patiently on the bench, and Rodgers indicated that he has been given no assurances Green Bay wants him back as a starter in 2023.

Even if the Packers want him to return, Rodgers said he would have to be confident the team can contend for a Super Bowl.

“If they want to go younger and think Jordan’s ready to go, then that might be the way they want to go. If that’s the case and I still want to play, then there’s only one option, right? That’s to play somewhere else,” Rodgers added. “If it’s not and they (still want me to play), then it would have to be the right situation with what the roster looks like and if we can win it all. There’s no point in coming back if you don’t think you can win it all.”

You can hear more of Rodgers’ comments below:

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said recently that Rodgers told the team at the time that he planned to play two or three more seasons . Given how things unfolded a year ago, it is hardly a surprise that Rodgers has once again been noncommittal on his future.

It seemed like Rodgers may have hinted at retirement after Green Bay’s last game of the season , but we probably won’t have an answer for several weeks.

Emma T.D.
4d ago

Rodgers is all about the attention. His huge contract is exactly why the team would HAVE to rebuild. They can't afford anything else. Rodgers is a selfish human & player. People bash Brady all the time but at least Brady not only has the rings to back it up but he also takes the paycuts to make sure he is able to be surrounded by better players. Rodgers would never take a cut to benefit the team. Rodgers is like a straight A student who can't pass the final exams and then has the audacity to have such an egotistical attitude. I like the Packers but have never liked Rodgers and all Rodgers has done is prove to me that my dislike of him was completely warranted.

Abby Doo
3d ago

he is anything but a star quarterback he is a wannabe. he reminds me of the creepy old guy that hangs out at high schools trying to pick up girls because he thinks he is hot.

The Joker
3d ago

he's not going anywhere he's going to make sure that green bay pays him his 150 mil and he says he doesn't want to be part of a rebuild that's a load of 💩 I know it and every green bay fan knows this he'll be right there in the owners ear telling them who they should get

