Global Music Rights Settles Copyright Lawsuits
Global Music Rights has settled a pair of copyright infringement lawsuits against Red Wolf Broadcasting Corporation, One Putt Broadcasting. The One Putt Broadcasting lawsuit also included JSA Broadcasting and John Ostlund. Both lawsuits resulted in long-term licensing agreements with Global Music Rights, the company said in a statement. “We are...
Former FCC Chair Wiley Gets Lifetime Achievement Award
Former FCC Chairman and Commissioner Richard E. Wiley will receive the Broadcasters Foundation 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in March. The award is bestowed upon an individual who has made significant and invaluable contributions in the radio and television industries. Wiley will receive his award during the Golden Mike Awards gala on March 6 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.
Urban One Brings Amanda Seales Show to Charlotte
Urban One’s hip hop station WFNZ (610 AM, 102.5 FM) and WOSF-HD2 (105.3 FM) will start airing The Amanda Seales Show on Monday. She will be joined by co-host Marc “DJ Nailz” Dixon of WXZX for the weekday show. “I am beyond excited to be partnering with...
Elroy Smith Leading Urban Content at Cox Media
Cox Media Group has appointed Elroy Smith as director of urban content. He will partner with programming leaders at the company to develop content, programming and brand strategies for R&B and urban stations in the Atlanta, Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. “I am filled with jubilation to be given this...
