Former FCC Chairman and Commissioner Richard E. Wiley will receive the Broadcasters Foundation 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in March. The award is bestowed upon an individual who has made significant and invaluable contributions in the radio and television industries. Wiley will receive his award during the Golden Mike Awards gala on March 6 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO