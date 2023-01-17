ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Tennessee at Mississippi State odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJfWl_0kHuazgn00

The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (14-3, 4-1 SEC) will try to get back on the winning side against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 1-4) in Starkville Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Tennessee is coming off its worst loss of the season, a 63-56 home loss as 11-point favorites to a Kentucky team which was coming off a 71-68 home loss of its own against a 20-point underdog in South Carolina. Coach John Calipari was and is on the hot seat and this was a bad loss for Tennessee.

Tennessee is only ½ games behind Alabama in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Vols allow just 54.0 points per game to rank 2nd in the nation while Mississippi State ranks 5th at 57.5 PPG.

Mississippi State has lost 2 straight games, the last 69-63 on Saturday to No. 17 Auburn although they did cover as 7.5-point underdogs. The Bulldogs average 65.6 PPG which ranks 322nd in the nation.

These teams met just 2 weeks ago and the Volunteers beat the Bulldogs 87-53 as 10.5-point favorites at home.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Tennessee at Mississippi State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:42 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Tennessee -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Mississippi State +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Tennessee -5.5 (-115) | Mississippi State +5.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 123.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Tennessee at Mississippi State picks and predictions

Prediction

Tennessee 71, Mississippi State 56

PASS on the moneyline in this game in favor of the spread.

TENNESSEE -5.5 (-115) is the bet to make here.

The Volunteers will come out and look to get the offense on track in this game. After only putting up 56 points on Saturday against Kentucky, the Vols will press the pace in Starkville. The Bulldogs will not be able to keep pace and will find behind early and stay there.

OVER 123.5 (-105) for this game is the way to bet.

Despite 2 elite defenses that combined allow only 111.5 points per game, Tennessee will use its premier athletic advantage to make this a higher- scoring game. Even though the Bulldogs will not be able to keep up, they will score enough to get this game to the Over.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Transfer portal window closes without any new Bulldog entrants

The first transfer window for the NCAA portal has officially closed. Mississippi State did not see any late entrants into the transfer process. While Bulldog fans were on edge yesterday awaiting the decision of All-American Tulu Griffin, who elected to remain in Starkville, the day ended without any new defections.
STARKVILLE, MS
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Announces Three Upcoming Sold Out Home Games

Tennessee Basketball has announced that three upcoming home games are officially sold out. According to the announcement from Tennessee communications on Tuesday afternoon, the following three games are officially sold out:. vs No. 7 Texas – Saturday, January 28. vs No. 16 Auburn – Saturday, February 4. vs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State is moving on from the Air Raid, but here's why there's hope it can improve in 2023

I was surprised, but I get it. It was inevitable that Mike Leach’s offensive play-calling successor was going to bring more balance. I mean, we’re talking about an offense that led the nation in passing attempts in each of the 3 seasons that Leach was in Starkville. In 9 of Leach’s final 10 seasons as a head coach, his offense led FBS in that stat. MSU was going to undergo an offensive shift, no matter who Zach Arnett tabbed as his new play-caller.
STARKVILLE, MS
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Potential new highway Bypass around Knoxville

Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vol freshman QB now ranked as #1 overall prospect by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
arizonasuntimes.com

Music Spotlight: Emily Ann Roberts

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – When I think of what country music ought to sound like, a voice like Emily Ann Roberts’ comes to mind. I suppose part of the reason she sings and talks “right” to me is that she was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, not too far from where I was reared.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Commissioners Propose Knoxville Highway Bypass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Knox County commissioners are proposing a new highway bypass around Knoxville. Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay stated that the highway would help alleviate the continually increasing traffic in the area. The Commission of Knox County created a resolution encouraging the Tennessee Department of Transportation and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy