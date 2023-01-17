ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Martin Luther Bling
5d ago

I live in the Buffalo Metro area and I'm a fan of the Bills and I agree that a neutral site should be picked for the game. It's just a fair and obvious choice.

Trumpettroll
4d ago

If not a neutral site, this game should be played in Cincinnati. The Bengals shouldn't be punished for an opposing team's injury. The Bills should have forfeited that game.

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Bengals news

After having one of the worst offensive lines in the entire NFL last season, Cincinnati Bengals worked hard to revamp that struggling offensive line during the offseason. But unfortunately for the team, it looks like they will be back at square one for the biggest game of the season so far as most of that Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
atozsports.com

Bills catch major break ahead of playoff matchup vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills will square off against a shorthanded Cincinnati Bengals squad in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals’ offensive line was hit by the injury bug late in the season. Cincinnati’s starting right tackle La’el Collins was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 16. Just two weeks later, right guard Alex Cappa was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 18.
WLWT 5

WATCH: Bengals arrive at CVG Airport ahead of travel to Buffalo

The divisional round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills is just one day away!. Watch the video player above as the Bengals buses arrived at CVG Airport ahead of their flight to Buffalo on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset

ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend.  The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.    While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are ...
The Comeback

Ian Rapoport offers big Joe Burrow contract update

Joe Burrow, unquestionably one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, will be placed on a pedestal this weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Burrow, who is playing at a high level, made just $5.5 million this season — one of the biggest Read more... The post Ian Rapoport offers big Joe Burrow contract update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
