Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Click2Houston.com
Got stuff junking up your life? This Houston resale store needs your donation to help the area’s low-income community
HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions. “WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s...
Click2Houston.com
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
Pre-kindergartner dropped off and left alone at Aldine ISD school 13 minutes before opening
A mother can't get over the what-ifs after her pre-kindergartner's day care dropped him off at school all alone before doors opened for the day.
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets Closed
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HoustonChronicle and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Houston Chronicle
Courtney Zavala leaves Houston Life after 5 years on the KPRC 2 lifestyle show
A longtime host of KPRC 2's Houston's daily afternoon lifestyle show Houston Life is moving on. After five years of co-hosting the talk show alongside Derrick Shore, Courtney Zavala is leaving her post, per a report from local media blogger Mike McGuff. Shore announced Zavala's exit on air on Wednesday,...
Click2Houston.com
Tenants at apartment complex in Spring Branch are fed up with rats, mold and busted pipes; They say their complaints are falling on deaf ears
HOUSTON – Residents at a Spring Branch apartment complex said they are living in deplorable conditions. According to tenants, they are dealing with rats, mold and busted pipes. “It’s leaking from my ceiling. Also, anytime that my neighbors on top of me use the shower and flush the toilet,...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
Click2Houston.com
Houston patients struggle to find Ozempic as popularity for weight loss drugs skyrockets across social media
HOUSTON – The drug Semaglutide was initially marketed under the name Ozempic to manage type two diabetes. Last year, Semaglutide was approved by the FDA to be used for weight loss under the name Wegovy. Social media has nicknamed them “skinny pens” because they help people drop significant weight...
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
Click2Houston.com
Iconic Houston staple Spanish Village Mexican Restaurant to permanently close doors in March, owner says
HOUSTON – After 70 years, Spanish Village, the iconic, popular Third Ward restaurant will permanently close its doors at the end of March. Restaurant owner Steve Rogers said in a release that he promises the restaurant’s legacy “will live on in an upcoming project to be announced at a later date,” according to a news release.
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
Click2Houston.com
Simone Biles, Wheaties extend partnership to relaunch limited-edition box cover highlighting her adoption story
HOUSTON – Simone Biles announced Thursday her new limited-edition Wheaties box cover after extending her contract with the cereal brand company. The second Wheaties box cover will feature her adoption story, which she says is the catalyst for her continued support and advocacy for children in foster care. Biles...
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
fox26houston.com
New affordable housing units open in Greenspoint
288 new affordable housing units just opened in the Greenspoint area in Houston creating more homes in a desperate shortage of affordable housing the Houston area. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan reports from north Houston on what this means for the community.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates questions Splendora ISD officials about “I Achieved Failure” jerseys
The controversy and anger surrounding girls on the Splendora High School softball teams being given jerseys that say “I achieved failure” continues. On Wednesday, KPRC 2 Investigates’ Bill Spencer sat down and interviewed both the superintendent and the athletic director, head of all sports programs for Splendora ISD, about just what is going on here.
Click2Houston.com
‘We lost everything in our studio’: KPRC 2 Investigates obtains video showing devastating Winter Street Studios blast
HOUSTON – An arsonist on the move... It’s what KPRC 2 Investigates identified after obtaining surveillance video of the devastating blast at Winter Street Studios. The video from Dec. 22 shows the moment the blast damaged over 70 studios, costing over 100 artists their livelihoods, according to building officials.
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
Click2Houston.com
Alief ISD’s new superintendent makes history as 1st African-American in the role; Says he’s passionate about the opportunities education creates
Houston, TX. – Alief Independent School District’s new superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays has been an educator for more than 20 years. Mays is a classroom teacher, principal, and administrator who’s worked in school districts across Texas. He says he’s made education his life’s work and that he...
Click2Houston.com
Neighborhoods around the Houston area take action after trash pick up problems
HOUSTON – It’s a mess Texas Pride Disposal may not be able to clean up fast enough. Some Houston-area Home Owners’ Associations and even MUD districts have started to cut their contracts with the trash company over inconsistent service. On Wednesday, MUD #495 notified Katy homeowners that...
fox26houston.com
Notorious McDonald's location shuts down
There's one less place to find a Big Mac near Downtown Houston. That iconic McDonald's known for the homeless people outside has closed its doors.
