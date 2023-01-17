ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife

An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston

MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

New affordable housing units open in Greenspoint

288 new affordable housing units just opened in the Greenspoint area in Houston creating more homes in a desperate shortage of affordable housing the Houston area. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan reports from north Houston on what this means for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates questions Splendora ISD officials about “I Achieved Failure” jerseys

The controversy and anger surrounding girls on the Splendora High School softball teams being given jerseys that say “I achieved failure” continues. On Wednesday, KPRC 2 Investigates’ Bill Spencer sat down and interviewed both the superintendent and the athletic director, head of all sports programs for Splendora ISD, about just what is going on here.
Click2Houston.com

Alief ISD’s new superintendent makes history as 1st African-American in the role; Says he’s passionate about the opportunities education creates

Houston, TX. – Alief Independent School District’s new superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays has been an educator for more than 20 years. Mays is a classroom teacher, principal, and administrator who’s worked in school districts across Texas. He says he’s made education his life’s work and that he...
HOUSTON, TX

