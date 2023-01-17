ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

ems1.com

Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Public schools are a guarantor of democracy

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. A staff editorial in the Sunday Des Moines Register offers a hard-hitting rebuke of the governor’s pet “choice” project, aptly illustrated with a unicorn. Ironically, in some circles a unicorn represents unity, the inclusion of the “other” in the circle of family, friendship, and democracy, an important purpose of public education.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines lands $6.5 million grocery store project

A grocery store will be constructed at the former Kum & Go site at 22nd Street and University Avenue under a rezoning request approved last week by the Des Moines City Council.Details: Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) is planning a three-story, $6.5 million project.The second and third floors will have 12 apartments each.Hilal Groceries, currently located about three blocks from the site, will move into the first floor, the Business Record reports.What's next: Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and take about a year to complete.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued

IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa traffic cameras capture rare January tornado

For the first time since 1967, and only the second time in history, tornadoes hit the state of Iowa in a month of January during a very rare severe weather event. The tornado, rated EF-1, crossed I-80 just northeast of Williamsburg, Iowa and was captured by several Iowa Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate. Multiple cars stop to let the twister pass in front of them. A semi is trapped in the tornado and is toppled over by the strong wind gusts.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew

Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
WHO 13

Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
LINN COUNTY, IA

