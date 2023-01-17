Read full article on original website
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
KCCI.com
Iowa DOT responds to multi-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — In Clarke County, Iowa Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Osceola. We don't know if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Diocese of Des Moines gender identity policies go into place Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Diocese of Des Moines has seven new policies in place regarding how its dealing with gender identity in its schools and churches, beginning Jan. 16, 2023. The official policy document outlines these new rules and how the organization ultimately identified the changes. It states...
bleedingheartland.com
Public schools are a guarantor of democracy
Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. A staff editorial in the Sunday Des Moines Register offers a hard-hitting rebuke of the governor’s pet “choice” project, aptly illustrated with a unicorn. Ironically, in some circles a unicorn represents unity, the inclusion of the “other” in the circle of family, friendship, and democracy, an important purpose of public education.
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
Des Moines lands $6.5 million grocery store project
A grocery store will be constructed at the former Kum & Go site at 22nd Street and University Avenue under a rezoning request approved last week by the Des Moines City Council.Details: Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) is planning a three-story, $6.5 million project.The second and third floors will have 12 apartments each.Hilal Groceries, currently located about three blocks from the site, will move into the first floor, the Business Record reports.What's next: Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and take about a year to complete.
Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued
IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa traffic cameras capture rare January tornado
For the first time since 1967, and only the second time in history, tornadoes hit the state of Iowa in a month of January during a very rare severe weather event. The tornado, rated EF-1, crossed I-80 just northeast of Williamsburg, Iowa and was captured by several Iowa Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate. Multiple cars stop to let the twister pass in front of them. A semi is trapped in the tornado and is toppled over by the strong wind gusts.
Iowa Woman Celebrates 21st Birthday, Wins BIG with First Lottery Ticket
There are great birthday gifts, and then there's this. Destiny Lawson of Pella, in Marion County in central Iowa, turned 21 last week. A couple of days afterward she decided now that she could actually purchase a lottery ticket for the first time (you must be 21 in Iowa), she'd do just that.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
ourquadcities.com
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
KCCI.com
Des Moines family, seven others sue Snapchat alleging app facilitated sale of deadly pills
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ciara Gilliam died in August 2022 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax, but turned out to be laced with fentanyl. Now, her family and seven others across the country are suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, alleging the app facilitated the sale of deadly pills.
Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
iheart.com
Man Convicted Of Robbery In Polk County On Escape Status From Work Release
(Des Moines, IA) -- A search is underway for man on escape status from the Fort Des Moines Work Release Facility. The Iowa Department of Corrections says 25-year-old Emondre Montrell Henderson, who was convicted of 1st Degree Robbery in Polk County left the facility without permission Sunday afternoon and has not returned.
KCCI.com
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
Ankeny Iowa Woman Thought To Be Dead Found Alive At Funeral Home
AT 8:30 am on January 3rd, the Ankeny Fire Department received a call to the Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory on West First Street. The call was from the funeral staff, reporting that a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. Scanner Audio. The Ankeny...
KCCI.com
Centerville officer terminated due to criminal investigation in another city
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville police officer has been relieved from duty after failing to tell the department he was involved in a shooting investigation in Mason City, records and Police Chief Tom Demry says. Officer Graffe Holmes was "relieved from duty" on Dec. 22. He had been with...
