For the first time since 1967, and only the second time in history, tornadoes hit the state of Iowa in a month of January during a very rare severe weather event. The tornado, rated EF-1, crossed I-80 just northeast of Williamsburg, Iowa and was captured by several Iowa Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate. Multiple cars stop to let the twister pass in front of them. A semi is trapped in the tornado and is toppled over by the strong wind gusts.

