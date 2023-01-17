ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January 20

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Irving Lugo-Torres, 22, of 747 Ashby Dr., Waukee, was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole. Jasmine Fetters, 32, of 825 S. Seventh Ave., Winterset, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of probation violation.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
West Des Moines woman allegedly assaults boyfriend, scares child

A West Des Moines woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while driving and allegedly endangered her child as a result. Megan Wilson Buck, 40, of 8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Curtis Lee Lamasters of Creston on Tuesday for driving while barred. Police transported Lamasters to the Union County Jail, cited, and released him on a promise to appear.
CRESTON, IA
WHPD releases name of homicide victim, suspect found dead in Waukee

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/ WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday […]
WAUKEE, IA
Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Sentenced Last Week

A Carroll woman accused of brandishing a firearm at a Carroll convenience store in October was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Court records show 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for the Oct. 5 incident at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Battle pulled a 9mm handgun during a dispute with an employee at the store and pointed it at three staff members, including two minors. Battle pled guilty to all three counts last week after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count. However, the sentence was suspended, and Battle was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
CARROLL, IA
Stolen car hit by train in Iowa

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for the occupants of a stolen car that was hit by a train. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say the car was reported stolen from State Center last night. According to law enforcement,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Fort Dodge mom accused of drowning newborn is asking for new lawyers

FORT DODGE, Iowa – One of the Fort Dodge parents accused of drowning their newborn daughter in a bathtub is asking for different public defenders. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are charged with first-degree murder. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Court documents filed earlier this week show Blaha submitted a letter […]
FORT DODGE, IA
Fire investigation underway in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating a fire at a commercial building on North 10th Street in Waukee. There were multiple emergency vehicles outside the Quad/Graphics building Friday night, but there were no flames visible from the outside. The Waukee Fire Department confirms to KCCI the fire originated in...
WAUKEE, IA
Perry man arrested for allegedly punching, choking wife

A Perry man with a track record of domestic abuse assault was arrested Tuesday afternoon for domestic abuse assault. Francisco Mora, 30, of 1816 Warford St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Warford...
PERRY, IA
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit to Conduct Enforcement Project

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Police Traffic Unit will be working between the 100 block and 1000 block of NE 5th Street. Police say the enforcement project is due to complaints from residents about drivers speeding in that area. The enhanced police presence in the area will have officers looking for all traffic violations, including speeding. The Ankeny Police Department is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.
ANKENY, IA
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident

(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
DES MOINES, IA
Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges

Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA

