Cedarville, OH

dayton247now.com

January Student Athlete Award: Kayden Dillahunt of Wayne High School

Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Kayden Dillahunt of Wayne High School.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Local university awarded over $700K for STEM programs

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A local university was awarded nearly $720,000 for scholarships to recruit and graduate students studying the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Wright State University was awarded the funds through the Choose Ohio First program, which awards competitive scholarship funding to Ohio’s colleges...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio State's 2023 spring game announced

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State announced Thursday morning the Buckeyes will hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 15. The 2023 LiFEsports Spring Game, presented by Union Home Mortgage, is scheduled for noon at Ohio Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Second-grader's father gets 'Welcome Home' surprise at Springboro elementary school

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students of Ms. Brezinski's second-grade class at Dennis Elementary School pulled off quite the "Welcome Home" surprise for a student's father. U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Tom Penner returned Wednesday from a six-month deployment in Doha, Qatar, and he surprised his son, Brooks, as the guest "mystery" reader in class. In turn, students greeted Penner with a "Welcome Home" sign, handwritten cards, American flags, and chants of "Thank you for your service!"
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton247now.com

Local raceway says legalization of sports betting has positive impact on business

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With the game between Cincinnati and Buffalo quickly approaching, local bars and raceways are likely preparing for a busy weekend of sports betting. Dayton 24/7 Now News spoke with Hollywood Gaming about how the legalization of sports betting has impacted them and their business. Sportsbook manager,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

District Market opens in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An energetic crowd helped celebrate the opening of the District Market on Friday in downtown Dayton. Tae Winston, owner and founder of the market, said she was excited to see the space finally come together. She said it feels like community. District Market includes five merchants:
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miamisburg City Schools host town hall meeting to discuss elementary programming

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A town hall meeting was held in Miamisburg on Wednesday evening, in order to discuss redistricting, current enrollment data, new residential units under construction, and their all day kindergarten pilot expansion. “We are seeking to provide opportunities for input for all of our residential districts to...
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Premier Health announces new Mobile Clinic

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Premier Community Health, a Fidelity Health Care subsidiary, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in Southwest Ohio communities with limited access to health care. “The new...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Fatherhood Summit assists fathers in overcoming barriers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative's Fatherhood Summit is returning in 2023. The summit brings together local agencies, organizations, and community partners to assist fathers in overcoming barriers and strengthening their relationships with their children. The event will take place on January 20 from 9 a.m....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

National TV show spotlights With God's Grace food pantry, free store

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A television show is putting a national spotlight on one local charity. "The American Dream: Selling Dayton" was filming at With God's Grace on Thursday. Show host Sheena Ellison said she learned about the good work With God's Grace and its founder Nicole Adkins was doing,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Woman accused of kidnapping infant twins indicted on federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Columbus woman accused of kidnapping infant twins last month is now facing federal charges. U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker announced Thursday a federal grand jury has indicted Nalah T. Jackson, 24, of Columbus, on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Jackson is accused of...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Winter temperatures return

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Highs will be back in the mid 30s on Friday under mostly cloudy conditions. A few snow showers are possible but no accumulation is likely. Saturday starts in the mid 20s and rises into the 40s. A few pockets of sunshine are possible although it will be cloudy early.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Air Force Museum hosting after-hours, adults-only Swing Dance event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Swing the Night Away, presented by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., will kick off the 2023 After Dark series of after-hours events at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Saturday, February 11. This adults-only (21+) event will begin at 5:30 p.m....
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City, state leaders speak out against reckless 'street takeover' events

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- City and state leaders joined forces on Friday to speak out against the reckless driving that has grown in popularity recently. The meeting in Trotwood comes days after a video was widely shared on social media of a "street takeover" or "hooning" incident in downtown Dayton.
TROTWOOD, OH

