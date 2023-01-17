SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students of Ms. Brezinski's second-grade class at Dennis Elementary School pulled off quite the "Welcome Home" surprise for a student's father. U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Tom Penner returned Wednesday from a six-month deployment in Doha, Qatar, and he surprised his son, Brooks, as the guest "mystery" reader in class. In turn, students greeted Penner with a "Welcome Home" sign, handwritten cards, American flags, and chants of "Thank you for your service!"

SPRINGBORO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO