January Student Athlete Award: Kayden Dillahunt of Wayne High School
Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Kayden Dillahunt of Wayne High School.
Local university awarded over $700K for STEM programs
FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A local university was awarded nearly $720,000 for scholarships to recruit and graduate students studying the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Wright State University was awarded the funds through the Choose Ohio First program, which awards competitive scholarship funding to Ohio’s colleges...
Ohio State's 2023 spring game announced
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State announced Thursday morning the Buckeyes will hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 15. The 2023 LiFEsports Spring Game, presented by Union Home Mortgage, is scheduled for noon at Ohio Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. The...
Miamisburg City Schools are asking for your feedback on programming and redistricting
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miamisburg City School District is considering three possible plans for the 2023-2024 elementary programming and redistricting, and they’re asking for your input. At Thursday night's Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Laura Blessing briefly broke down each of the plans and walked through the next steps.
Second-grader's father gets 'Welcome Home' surprise at Springboro elementary school
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students of Ms. Brezinski's second-grade class at Dennis Elementary School pulled off quite the "Welcome Home" surprise for a student's father. U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Tom Penner returned Wednesday from a six-month deployment in Doha, Qatar, and he surprised his son, Brooks, as the guest "mystery" reader in class. In turn, students greeted Penner with a "Welcome Home" sign, handwritten cards, American flags, and chants of "Thank you for your service!"
Local raceway says legalization of sports betting has positive impact on business
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With the game between Cincinnati and Buffalo quickly approaching, local bars and raceways are likely preparing for a busy weekend of sports betting. Dayton 24/7 Now News spoke with Hollywood Gaming about how the legalization of sports betting has impacted them and their business. Sportsbook manager,...
Graeter's Ice Cream truck headed to Buffalo ahead of playoff game this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Graeter's Ice Cream is supporting their hometown team's road to the Superbowl by driving their ice cream truck to Buffalo for the playoff game this weekend. Workers spent Thursday packing up the truck for the trip, even asking fans online which flavors they should make...
Ohio veterans no longer able to use their Veteran ID Card as identification to vote
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Veterans in Ohio will no longer be able to use their Veteran ID Card as an acceptable form of identification when voting in future elections, as a result of the recent signing of House Bill 458. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a strict ID requirement...
District Market opens in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An energetic crowd helped celebrate the opening of the District Market on Friday in downtown Dayton. Tae Winston, owner and founder of the market, said she was excited to see the space finally come together. She said it feels like community. District Market includes five merchants:
Miamisburg City Schools host town hall meeting to discuss elementary programming
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A town hall meeting was held in Miamisburg on Wednesday evening, in order to discuss redistricting, current enrollment data, new residential units under construction, and their all day kindergarten pilot expansion. “We are seeking to provide opportunities for input for all of our residential districts to...
Premier Health announces new Mobile Clinic
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Premier Community Health, a Fidelity Health Care subsidiary, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in Southwest Ohio communities with limited access to health care. “The new...
Montgomery County Fatherhood Summit assists fathers in overcoming barriers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative's Fatherhood Summit is returning in 2023. The summit brings together local agencies, organizations, and community partners to assist fathers in overcoming barriers and strengthening their relationships with their children. The event will take place on January 20 from 9 a.m....
National TV show spotlights With God's Grace food pantry, free store
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A television show is putting a national spotlight on one local charity. "The American Dream: Selling Dayton" was filming at With God's Grace on Thursday. Show host Sheena Ellison said she learned about the good work With God's Grace and its founder Nicole Adkins was doing,...
Nalah Jackson appears in federal court for alleged kidnapping of Columbus twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, appeared in a federal court in downtown Columbus on Friday. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping...
DBJ: $20m medical marijuana expansion, Dayton's unprecedented economic growth
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Nathan Edwards about a new medical marijuana cultivator. Plus, unprecedented economic growth in Dayton.
Cincinnati Animal CARE offers $9 adoption fees in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering $9 adoption fees for anyone who shows up to the shelter wearing orange and black. It is part of its "Show Your Stripes” campaign. The nine dollars is in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow, of course. The offer ends Sunday.
Woman accused of kidnapping infant twins indicted on federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Columbus woman accused of kidnapping infant twins last month is now facing federal charges. U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker announced Thursday a federal grand jury has indicted Nalah T. Jackson, 24, of Columbus, on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Jackson is accused of...
Winter temperatures return
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Highs will be back in the mid 30s on Friday under mostly cloudy conditions. A few snow showers are possible but no accumulation is likely. Saturday starts in the mid 20s and rises into the 40s. A few pockets of sunshine are possible although it will be cloudy early.
Air Force Museum hosting after-hours, adults-only Swing Dance event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Swing the Night Away, presented by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., will kick off the 2023 After Dark series of after-hours events at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Saturday, February 11. This adults-only (21+) event will begin at 5:30 p.m....
City, state leaders speak out against reckless 'street takeover' events
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- City and state leaders joined forces on Friday to speak out against the reckless driving that has grown in popularity recently. The meeting in Trotwood comes days after a video was widely shared on social media of a "street takeover" or "hooning" incident in downtown Dayton.
