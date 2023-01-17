Read full article on original website
As Des Moines bar owner faces new charges, another bar owner arrested, too
Des Moines bar owner Steve McFadden faces another round of charges connected to alleged stalking, and now another bar owner is charged too, according to police. Edwin Allen, 45, who Ankeny police identified as the owner of the landmark Zora nightclub at the intersection of Ingersoll Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, was booked in to the Polk County Jail on Wednesday on charges of stalking and third-degree harassment. Steve McFadden, 52, who was charged Tuesday with five counts of stalking with unauthorized use of a GPS, according to a criminal complaint, was released from the jail on bond Wednesday.
West Des Moines man who tried to kill girlfriend, then killed himself named by police
West Des Moines police on Tuesday identified Chad Michael, 42, as the man who the day before wounded his girlfriend and then shot and killed himself. Police said Jayme Ekis, 41, of West Des Moines, called police at 3:53 p.m. Monday saying a man with whom she was in a relationship had shot her. Officials arriving at the address in the 9000 block of Copper Drive found Ekis suffering from a serious gunshot wound and Michael dead from his self-inflicted shooting.
