Des Moines bar owner Steve McFadden faces another round of charges connected to alleged stalking, and now another bar owner is charged too, according to police. Edwin Allen, 45, who Ankeny police identified as the owner of the landmark Zora nightclub at the intersection of Ingersoll Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, was booked in to the Polk County Jail on Wednesday on charges of stalking and third-degree harassment. Steve McFadden, 52, who was charged Tuesday with five counts of stalking with unauthorized use of a GPS, according to a criminal complaint, was released from the jail on bond Wednesday.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO