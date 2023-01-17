ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Column: Lawrence and the Jags finally have things covered

We can’t give credit to the scattered and covered hash browns, because Trevor Lawrence didn’t place his order until he was done with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history. Still, a late-night trip to Waffle House after an improbable victory is a striking metaphor of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Disrespected Bengals, driven Bills set for playoff showdown

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals feel disrespected. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have plenty to motivate them — starting with safety Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery — in a season of overcoming adversity. Two teams that bonded three weeks ago...
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07.
BUFFALO, NY

