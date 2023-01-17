Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady overcoming personal challenges and maintaining success on the fieldhard and smartTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Following Chiefs' win, the NFL gets closer to neutral-site AFC title game
The Kansas City Chiefs solidified its spot in the AFC Conference Championship Game on Saturday, knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20 in the divisional round. Following the Chiefs' victory, the NFL is only a Buffalo Bills' win away from the first neutral-site playoff game, minus the Super Bowl, in league history.
Eagles-Giants playoff game briefly delayed after first down chains broke
The Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants divisional round playoff game was briefly delayed in the first quarter on Saturday night after an “administrative stoppage.”. The issue, however, was one that isn’t seen very often — especially in the postseason. A chain broke on the first down marker on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Column: Lawrence and the Jags finally have things covered
We can’t give credit to the scattered and covered hash browns, because Trevor Lawrence didn’t place his order until he was done with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history. Still, a late-night trip to Waffle House after an improbable victory is a striking metaphor of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Disrespected Bengals, driven Bills set for playoff showdown
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals feel disrespected. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have plenty to motivate them — starting with safety Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery — in a season of overcoming adversity. Two teams that bonded three weeks ago...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Alex Lyon makes 28 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3
Alex Lyon made 28 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night
Citrus County Chronicle
Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
Late 3-pointer helps No. 19 Clemson defeat Virginia Tech
Hunter Tyson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 12 seconds left to give No. 19 Clemson
Citrus County Chronicle
Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07.
Comments / 0