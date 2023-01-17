ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRMG

Custom officials seeing spike in egg smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border as prices soar

Officials at the U.S.-Mexico border are reportedly seeing a spike in egg smuggling due to soaring prices following an outbreak of the avian flu. Raw eggs and poultry from Mexico into the United States is reportedly prohibited, according to a news release from the United States Customs and Border Protection. A failure to declare raw eggs or poultry can lead to monetary penalties.

