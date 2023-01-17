Read full article on original website
Twins trade AL batting champ to Marlins in four-player deal
Months of rumors about the Marlins rotation finally resulted in some action. The Marlins traded right-hander Pablo Lopez, top infield prospect Jose Salas and outfield prospect Byron Chourio to the Twins in exchange for reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez, per announcements from both clubs. The core of the trade,...
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Cubs Outright Mark Leiter Jr.
Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has gone unclaimed on outright waivers, tweets Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. He’d been designated for assignment last week once Chicago finalized their one-year deal with Eric Hosmer. Leiter, 32 in March, signed a minor league contract with Chicago last offseason. He cracked...
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom address biggest question about Red Sox's 2023 roster
The Red Sox brass met with reporters and fans at their Winter Weekend convention Friday evening. Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom each addressed the roster status with roughly two months remaining in the offseason. The middle infield is among the biggest questions. With Xander Bogaerts in...
The Opener: McCutchen, Guardians, Outrights
As Spring Training continues to draw closer, here are three things we’ll be keeping an eye on around the baseball world throughout the day today:. After spending the last half decade with the Giants, Yankees, Phillies and Brewers, longtime Pirate Andrew McCutchen is set to officially return to Pittsburgh today. McCutchen’s one-year, $5MM deal with the Pirates was reported last week, but the Pirates confirmed yesterday evening that the deal would be made official sometime today. It’s a heartwarming occasion for both the 36-year-old McCutchen and Pirates fans. McCutchen is an all-time franchise great, with his 40 bWAR accumulated with the franchise ranking top 10 in franchise history. Over his nine previous years in Pittsburgh, McCutchen was a five time All-Star, four time Silver Slugger, one time Gold Glove winner, and finished among the top five in MVP voting in four consecutive years, including an MVP win in 2013.
San Diego Padres Sign Top Player
On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the signing period for international prospects started in Major League Baseball. Numerous teams worked fast to begin to sign some of the best baseball prospects available around the entire world.
Pirates designate notable veteran for assignment
The Pirates designated infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar for assignment in order to make space on the roster for Andrew McCutchen, tweets Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Andujar, 27, came to the Pirates late in the 2022 season after being designated for assignment by the Yankees and turned in a .250/.279/.389...
Twins Re-Sign Dereck Rodriguez To Minor League Deal
The Twins have re-signed righty Dereck Rodriguez to a minor league contract, as announced by agent Gavin Kahn of Enter Sports Management (Twitter link). Rodriguez, 30, will head back for a third stint with the organization that originally selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. After a three-year stretch with the Giants from 2018-20 and a one-year stop in the Rockies organization in 2021, Rodriguez signed back with the Twins for the 2022 campaign. He tossed 7 2/3 innings at the big league level and allowed three runs (3.52 ERA), also contributing another 94 2/3 frames of 4.75 ERA ball in Triple-A St. Paul.
Astros seem content to let catching prospects compete for backup job
The defending champion Astros could be set to go with internal options alongside veteran Martin Maldonado behind the plate. As a report from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com suggests, the Astros had looked into the possibility of bringing in an external backstop to replace the retired Jason Castro and departed Christian Vazquez, but now they may just let one of their young catchers back up Maldonado.
D-Backs minor leaguer Jose Valdez gets 2nd drug suspension
Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez was suspended for 120 games on Friday under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners Pick Up All-Star, World Series Champ on League Minimum
The Seattle Mariners have signed 2019 American League All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Tommy La Stella to the league minimum, after the infielder was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. The Giants will pay the remaining $11.5 million left on La Stella's contract, in the final year of the three-year deal.
Red Sox's Trevor Story offers update on status for 2023 season after surgery for major injury
The Red Sox were dealt a major blow this month when it was revealed star infielder Trevor Story would require an internal brace procedure to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom did not give a timeline, and he indicated that having Story...
Cardinals Sign Tres Barrera To Minor League Deal
The Cardinals and catcher Tres Barrera are in agreement on a minor league contract, reports FanSided’s Robert Murray (via Twitter). The Ballengee Group client will receive an invitation to big league camp in Spring Training, where he’ll vie for a backup job to offseason signee Willson Contreras. The Cards announced the signing not long after Murray’s initial report.
Three-time World Series champion Sal Bando dies at 78
Longtime former big leaguer and executive Sal Bando died Friday at age 78. Bando played with the Athletics franchise from 1966-76 and then with the Brewers from 1977-81 before becoming Milwaukee’s general manager for the 1992-99 seasons. Bando’s family released a statement, via the league's official website:. “It...
Yardbarker
Red Sox agree to minor-league deal with former Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia
The Red Sox and Raimel Tapia have agreed to terms on a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, as was first reported by the free agent outfielder himself on Instagram. Jon Heyman of the New York Post later confirmed it was a minors pact that presumably comes with an invite to major-league spring training.
Yardbarker
Dontrelle Willis, Eric Karros & Jessica Mendoza Among Dodgers Broadcasters Returning For 2023
Along with the hire of Stephen Nelson, it was confirmed Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasters Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra, Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Neverett and Dontrelle Willis would be among those returning for the 2023 season. Although not specifically named, John Hartung and Jerry Hairston Jr. presumably are...
Rockies Sign Harold Castro To Minor League Deal
The Rockies have landed infielder Harold Castro on a minor league deal, MLBTR can confirm. The move was first reported by Efrain Zavarce of IVC Networks. The deal comes with an invite to major league spring training. Castro is represented by the MAS+ Agency. Castro, 29, put up a .271/.300/.381...
Braves, Kevin Pillar Agree To Minor League Deal
The Braves and outfielder Kevin Pillar are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports MLBTR’s Steve Adams. Pillar will make a $3MM salary if he cracks the club’s roster. He’s a client of All Bases Covered Sports Management. Pillar, 34, was selected by the Blue Jays...
