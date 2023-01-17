Gas Leak At Lehigh Valley Hospital Complex Brings First Responders

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Emergency officials responded to a gas leak near the Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest hospital complex in the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities revealed.

Firemen were called to the complex at 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. at about 2:15 p.m. after a gas line was struck, Salisbury Township police said in a statement.

The leak affected buildings numbered 1243, 1247, 1251, 1259, and 1265, and some occupants complained of a gas odor, they added. The gas line was shut off and evacuations were not necessary, though some of the affected businesses chose to close for the day, police said.

No injuries were reported.

