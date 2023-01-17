ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Gas Leak At Lehigh Valley Hospital Complex Brings First Responders

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dChYD_0kHuZHgM00
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Emergency officials responded to a gas leak near the Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest hospital complex in the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17, authorities revealed.

Firemen were called to the complex at 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. at about 2:15 p.m. after a gas line was struck, Salisbury Township police said in a statement.

The leak affected buildings numbered 1243, 1247, 1251, 1259, and 1265, and some occupants complained of a gas odor, they added. The gas line was shut off and evacuations were not necessary, though some of the affected businesses chose to close for the day, police said.

No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Severely Burned In Vehicle Fire In Somers

A driver was sent to the hospital with burns after a vehicle fire in Northern Westchester. The blaze happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 4:50 p.m. in Somers on Nymph Drive near Lake Lincolndale, where a car caught on fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. Luckily, the fire...
SOMERS, CT
Daily Voice

Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say

A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Mom Convicted Of Killing, Dismembering Toddler In South Jersey

A Cumberland County jury found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Dead In Baltimore's First Homicide Of 2023

A teenage girl was the victim of Baltimore's first homicide of 2023, police say.D’asia Garrison died from her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1, after being shot around 3:30 a.m., in the 700 block of North Glover Street, according to Baltimore police. View this post on In…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Missing Woman Found Dead On Roof Of Building: Nutley PD

A 74-year-old woman reported missing was found dead on the roof of a building, authorities in Nutley said.Police were called to Williams Street to help look for the victim, whose daughter reported her missing on Jan. 16, Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.Police s…
NUTLEY, NJ
Daily Voice

York County Mom Of Two Killed In Tractor-Trailer Hit-Run On I-83 After Fall: Authorities

A mom of two teenagers was struck dead by a tractor-trailer after a fall while on a walk with a friend near Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Kristi S. Why, 37, who is listed as having no fixed address, has been identified and her cause of death has been determined after a deadly hit and run on Arsenal Road at the ramp for I-83 in Manchester Township on Dec. 28 around 9 p.m., according to a release by the York County Coroner's office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
459K+
Followers
65K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy