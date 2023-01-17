Eden Prairie's boys basketball team, with coach David Flom suspended while under a school district investigation, will be missing pieces for the rest of the season. Senior Chiddi Obiazor, a 6-7 forward, graduated early and enrolled for the winter/spring semester at Kansas State, where he has signed to play college football. Senior point guard Joey Flom, the son of the suspended coach, has left the team.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO