Eden Prairie basketball players leave team as coach is investigated
Eden Prairie's boys basketball team, with coach David Flom suspended while under a school district investigation, will be missing pieces for the rest of the season. Senior Chiddi Obiazor, a 6-7 forward, graduated early and enrolled for the winter/spring semester at Kansas State, where he has signed to play college football. Senior point guard Joey Flom, the son of the suspended coach, has left the team.
Is man charged in two stabbings competent to stand trial?
A Freeborn County District Court judge on Thursday approved a motion for a psychological evaluation of an Albert Lea man accused in two separate stabbing incidents in the last year. Dan Donnelly, lawyer for CK Kyle Kasio, 27, said in court that after trying to meet with his client with...
1 arrested for multiple charges and other reports
Jan. 18—Police arrested Kelly Lair, 37, for domestic assault, local warrants, damage to property and disorderly conduct at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday at 2306 E. Main St. Police received a report of possible identity theft of a resident at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday on Lincoln Avenue. Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette.
Identity theft and other reports
Jan. 19—Deputies received a report of possible identity theft and fraud at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday on 750th Avenue in Glenville. Deputies held Alexander John Skaar, 53, on a charge of third-degree driving while intoxicated at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday at 13762 750th Ave. in Glenville. 1 turns self in at...
