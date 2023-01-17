Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Delays continue to mar I-65 widening project in Tippecanoe County
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A closure on Prophets Rock Road is being extended yet again. Crews are replacing a bridge where the road passes underneath I-65. The road was originally planned to reopen in October. Megan Delucenay. public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation's west-central district,...
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
WISH-TV
Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
WLFI.com
Fiber project in Carroll County moving smoothly
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— You may remember we reported last year that Miami Cass REMC purchased its own broadband company. The company partnered with Carroll County's Economic Development Corporation or EDC to offer high speed internet to residents in the area. Executive Director Jacob Adams said over the next...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Commissioners Going to Fund Traffic Studies on Division Road
Due to a recent change to State Road 28 in Tipton County, the Clinton County Commissioners are taking steps to make sure this doesn’t cause problems in Clinton County. “County Highway Superintendent Rick Campbell had suggested or recommended basically two things,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “One was a vehicle count on 100 North or Division Road or right north of Clinton Central so we can get a traffic flow utilizing that road.”
WLFI.com
Longtime WLFI photographer Ryan Delaney leaving after a decade
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - News 18's Jeff Smith recounts the unbelievable impact of longtime WLFI photographer, Ryan Delaney. Ryan has been with the station since 2013, and Friday, he said goodbye.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Best Use for Police Station Building? What Do You Think?
What is the highest and best use of the Frankfort Police Department Building at the corner of Columbia and Washington in Downtown Frankfort?. The Frankfort Police Department will be moving to their new location on 28 West late this summer. For the first time ever the Frankfort Police Department will occupy a purpose-built space to call “home”.
Neighbors worried about cancer-causing chemicals from Peru factory
PERU, Ind. — Neighbors around a more than century-old Peru building are worried previously-unknown cancer-causing chemicals have been seeping into their homes and air for years now. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is investigating 12 homes in the area for the presence of trichloroethylene (TCE) vapors inside the homes. TCE was discovered underneath the […]
WLFI.com
Fire burns house to the ground in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A home is completely destroyed after an early morning fire in White County. Firefighters were called to the location near Idaville around 3 this morning. A bystander said the house was vacant and was going to be torn down soon. Nobody was injured and...
Hamilton Co. officials say 116th and Olio has history of crashes
The community is concerned about a busy intersection at 116th and Olio in Fishers. There have been two deadly crashes in about three months.
WLFI.com
Twin Lakes to host 10th annual show choir invitational
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Twin Lakes is hosting its 10th annual Show Choir invitational Saturday, January 21. Schools across Indiana and Ohio will flock to Monticello to compete. The event marks the first invitational held at Twin Lakes since 2020. Money raised in this weekend's invitational covers the expenses...
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified
The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
wfyi.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Carmel?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it's startling and...
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
Kokomo community reacts to string of overdoses over MLK weekend
The Kokomo Police Department received multiple calls about overdoses from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. Police arrested two suspects.
WLFI.com
Victim identified in 900 East rollover crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the person who died in a single-car crash on Saturday as 43 year-old Jeremiah Julian. Julian's car went off County Road 900 East sometime early Saturday morning, landing upside down in a ravine. He was thrown from the wreck...
readthereporter.com
Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers
The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
WAND TV
Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
