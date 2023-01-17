Read full article on original website
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTokAsh JurbergTexas State
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $21K Even as Equities Slide
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin held steady near its most recent $21,000 perch, and a leading crypto analyst said the market had already priced in the looming bankruptcy filing of crypto brokerage Genesis Global Capital and other recent industry debacles stemming from the collapse of disgraced crypto exchange FTX .
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Rides Over $21K, FTX's Possible Revival
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The new head of FTX is exploringthe possibility of restarting the bankrupt crypto exchange, according to an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal, his first since taking over at FTX in November.
CoinDesk
SBF’s Deluded Substack, Crypto in DC and Gutter NFTs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On “Carpe Consensus,” hosts Ben Schiller, Danny Nelson and Cam Thompson chat about this week’s highlights in crypto news. Marta Belcher, civil liberties and crypto attorney, joins to discuss privacy and crypto policy.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Surges Above $22K, Genesis Has Over $5B in Liabilities
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto lending firm Genesisheld $5.1 billion in liabilities in the weeks following its freeze on withdrawals in November, according to bankruptcy court documents signed by interim CEO Derar Islim. This article originally appeared in...
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
AOL Corp
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet
Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it
Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune
The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market.
Tesla is going to 'keep blowing our minds' even with Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Tencent executive says
Tesla will "keep blowing our minds" despite Elon Musk's focus on Twitter, a Tencent executive said. "I would count on them [Tesla] to keep blowing our minds with what they do with technology," David Wallerstein said. His optimism comes in stark contrast to recent criticism against Musk and Tesla. Tesla...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Soars Over $22K to Reach Four-Month High
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin soared past $22,000, its highest level since mid-September, as the broader cryptocurrency market continued its unexpected 2023 rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading as high as $22,387, up 5.4%...
zycrypto.com
New Shibarium Update Ignites Super Bullish Expectations For ‘$0.001 SHIB Price’ Among The Community
The Shiba Inu community has been buzzing with excitement at the news of Shibarium’s launch. And now, a new update on the layer-2 network has just dropped, convincing investors that SHIB’s price is about to explode to $0.001. On Sunday, Jan 15 the team behind Shibarium published a...
