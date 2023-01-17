Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Ronald Guzmán spent almost the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, called up to the Bronx for three games in September
Red Sox Trade Promising Prospect With Swing-And-Miss Stuff To Rockies
The Boston Red Sox are starting to get more active in the last few days. One of the more significant transactions was the trade of a talented arm that has yet to put it all together. The Red Sox traded away right-hander Connor Seabold in exchange for a Player To...
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado Rockies
The Boston Red Sox are having an offseason to remember, or potentially forget. While they have made major moves like signing Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida, signing elite closer Kenley Jansen, and extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, the Boston Red Sox also have lost fan-favorite all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, as well as losing Trevor Story for many months due to surgery on his arm.
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest At Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium is returning on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. PT. Additional details, including ticket information and autograph vouchers, will be made available at a later date. The 2023 Dodgers FanFest event marks the first time it is being held since January 2020....
Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
Purple Row
Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 30, McCade Brown
30. McCade Brown (74 points, 14 ballots) Future Value: 40, back-end starter or middle reliever. Contract Status: 2021 3rd Round, Not Rule 5 eligible, three options remaining. McCade Brown has the draft pedigree (79th overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Indiana, signed to a slot bonus of $780.4k) and size (6’6”, 225) for Rockies fans to dream of a workhorse starting pitcher. The 22-year-old right-hander started as a walk-on at Indiana, but was limited by injuries and the lost COVID year to just 67 2⁄3 innings (61 of them in 2021) across 18 games (15 starts) in his collegiate career, during which he had a 4.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and an impressive 14.4 K/9 rate with a less impressive 7.4 BB/9 rate.
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Inks Deal With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
A former Red Sox outfielder reportedly is on the move
Report: Red Sox sign outfielder Raimel Tapia to minor league deal
Raimel Tapia is joining the Boston Red Sox organization. The 28-year-old outfielder broke the news Wednesday night with an Instagram story post. WEEI's Rob Bradford reported it's a minor league deal for Tapia with the Red Sox. Red Sox fans who might not be familiar with Tapia's name will definitely...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
