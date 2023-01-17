30. McCade Brown (74 points, 14 ballots) Future Value: 40, back-end starter or middle reliever. Contract Status: 2021 3rd Round, Not Rule 5 eligible, three options remaining. McCade Brown has the draft pedigree (79th overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Indiana, signed to a slot bonus of $780.4k) and size (6’6”, 225) for Rockies fans to dream of a workhorse starting pitcher. The 22-year-old right-hander started as a walk-on at Indiana, but was limited by injuries and the lost COVID year to just 67 2⁄3 innings (61 of them in 2021) across 18 games (15 starts) in his collegiate career, during which he had a 4.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and an impressive 14.4 K/9 rate with a less impressive 7.4 BB/9 rate.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO