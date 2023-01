Seton Hall should have a little pep in its step when it welcomes No. 20 Marquette to Newark, N.J., on Saturday for a Big East Conference contest. The Pirates (12-8, 5-4) are hungry to down another ranked opponent after pulling off a thrilling 67-66 victory over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday. Seton Hall erased a 17-point deficit, and KC Ndefo converted a putback layup with 1.6 seconds remaining to send the Pirates to their fourth straight win.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO