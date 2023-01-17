Read full article on original website
Ole Miss’ Davis didn’t plan on Pinion’s explosion
Joseph Pinion's late first half explosion sparks Arkansas
Wisconsin offers four-star safety from Michigan
The Badgers offered Jeremiah Beasley, a four-star safety from the class of 2024 on Friday. The junior from Belleville, Michigan still has one more year of high school football before he’ll potentially make the jump to the collegiate level. Beasley has now received 19 Division 1 offers, including six...
Titans introduce Ran Carthon as new GM
Carthon spent six years in San Francisco with the 49ers as the Director of Pro Personnel before being promoted to Director of Player Personnel. He played in the NFL from 2004-06, before stints with the Falcons and the Rams.
In the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Nolan Slachetka
This week’s edition of “In the Penalty Box” features Ice Bears defenseman Nolan Slachetka.
Keeping financial resolutions in 2023
Two-thirds of the country made financial resolutions for New Year's, but that's only part of the battle. Keeping those resolutions is a lot harder! John Vandergriff from Blue Ridge Wealth Planners shares tips for meeting our 2023 financial goals. Keeping financial resolutions in 2023. Two-thirds of the country made financial...
