Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?Ted RiversIllinois State
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer dies after battle with cancer
CHICAGO - Long-time Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer died Sunday morning at age 68 after battling cancer. Brehmer hosted mornings on WXRT since 1991. WXRT's Terri Hemmert broke the news just after 10 a.m. on Facebook. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
959theriver.com
It’s 95.9 The River’s Super Squares
It’s almost time for 95.9 The River’s Super Squares brought to you by Doggie Diner!. Starting January 30th you can win a square on-air and online. If you get the right numbers in your square you could win a Doggie Diner gift card! The winners for 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarter will receive a $25 Doggie Diner gift card! The winner of the final score will receive a $100 Doggie Diner gift card!
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Terry
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week - TerryTerry is a dapper 2-year-old Terrier mix. This handsome gentleman loves treats, pets, and all the love he can get! Terry can be nervous in new surroundings and is seeking an adopter to give him some time to adjust. Once he feels comfortable, he will lean in for scratches and will happily take treats from your hand. He enjoys plush toys and going for walks. He is a sweet dog who is sure to find a home soon, could it be yours?Terry is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.PAWS Chicago is also hosting a special "Pup Pop Up" adoption event TODAY at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont from noon to 3pm. The adoptable dogs and puppies will be located on the level 1 concourse outside of Forever 21. For more information and to see the adoptable pets, visit www.pawschicago.org.
outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Sandra Rust
Today’s Photo of the Day is “American Robin in a Flurry ‘Waiting on Spring’.” Location: Joliet, Illinois. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
What is the 1 Tourist Attraction Worth Visiting in Illinois?
If you could only visit 1 tourist attraction in Illinois what would it be? Would you go to the top of the Willis Tower? The Abe Lincoln Presidential Library? The Garden of the Gods? Those are all terrific but they aren't the answer one website came up with... Illinois is...
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
The Best Place To Live In Chicago
Chicago is one of America's gems, and one neighborhood tops the list of the city's best places to live -- known for its culture, diversity, and academics.
Longtime Chicago columnist John Kass suffers health scare
“I love you all very much,” Kass said on his WGN Radio podcast.
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try
I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.
Comments / 0