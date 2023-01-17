Read full article on original website
Update | Suspect in deadly South Sacramento board and care facility stabbing arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's officials say they suspect 59-year-old Glen Doherty fatally stabbed a 59-year-old male victim. Both men were residents at the board and care facility on the 6300 Block of Orange Ave. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the facility just before 2 a.m....
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Battery on officer, attempted auto theft, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 8. Amninder Singh, 23, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area of Colfax.
Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
Video shows speeding stolen SUV in Florin intersection that killed two Sacramento women
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Surveillance video from a convenience store and a homeowner put together the timeline of the violent series of events that ended with the deaths of two Sacramento women. The California Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old suspect carjacked a woman by knifepoint. Officers said while speeding...
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 6 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old Black male, born June 3, 1983. He is 5’ 09” tall and weighs 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH has a prior arrest for murder.
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained
(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
Police asking for help identifying Gridley prowling suspect
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera prowling early Thursday morning. Officers said a person’s front porch camera caught a suspect on camera prowling in the 900 block of Vermont Street. The suspect was recorded walking onto the front...
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department investigating stabbing death at South Sacramento board and care home
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning at a board and care home in the South Sacramento area. One male resident was stabbed by another resident. The victim succumbed to their injuries. The incident happened around 2 am in the 6300 block of...
Preschool in Roseville evacuated as police work to contact suspect in nearby home
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A preschool near the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive has been evacuated while officers are attempting to draw out a suspect who is alone inside a home, the Roseville Police Department said. Residents in the area have also been asked to shelter in place now that...
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Several Burglaries
Amador County, CA – A suspect has been arrested after a string of burglaries in the Fiddletown area of Amador County. The break-ins occurred over the last two months. The sheriff’s office investigation led to the search of a Jackson residence belonging to Dirk Caviglia. Sheriff’s detectives report that it turned up evidence related to the burglaries, including the bolt cutters and a stolen firearm, shown in the image box photo, but no description of stolen items that were found. There was also a large amount of methamphetamine confiscated during the search. The exact amount of the drugs was not released.
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
Sacramento Intersection Accident Involves Three Vehicles
Gerber Road Intersection Accident Causes Minor Injuries. A three-vehicle intersection accident in Sacramento caused minor injuries on January 17. The crash occurred along westbound Gerber Road at its intersection with Palmer House Drive just before 3:00 p.m. The incident involved two sedans and an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Single-Vehicle Collision Near Auburn Hospitalizes One Person
Rollover Traps Person Inside in I-80 Single-Vehicle Collision. A single-vehicle collision in Alta, northeast of Auburn, occurred on January 17 when the car left the roadway. The accident happened around 1:38 p.m. along westbound I-80 just east of the Baxter Road off-ramp. Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene when officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered that the vehicle had exited the roadway, leaving at least one person alive but trapped inside.
Sacramento couple suspected of harming 2-year-old
(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 27. Nathan W. Griggs, 39, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 11800 block of Willow Creek...
You may have to drive slower on these 5 Roseville roads
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Drivers may have to slow down on five roads in Roseville if city council passes a proposed ordinance. Roseville City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending radar enforceable speed limits Wednesday. If the city council passes the second reading of the ordinance, the new speed limits would go into effect 30 days from the ruling.
Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California
(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
