onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Boston College Eagles

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the Boston College Eagles to Purcell Pavilion for a Saturday afternoon ACC cellar dweller showdown. Unlike Notre Dame, however, BC has been able to at least put 3 conference wins on the board. While I could bang away at the need for Notre Dame...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Irish survive trip to Clemson, 57-54

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish didn’t have their best game against the Clemson Tigers on Thursday night in ACC action — but they had just enough to get the job done, 57-54. Olivia Miles led the way for the Irish once again with a 20 point performance, and Maddy Westbeld added 15 points.
CLEMSON, SC
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Data Ode to Head Coach Mike Brey

A major era of Notre Dame men’s basketball comes to a close with head coach Mike Brey’s expected departure from the program at the end of the 2023 season. In his 23 seasons at the helm of the Irish’s men’s basketball squad, Brey has accomplished many incredible things.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey: Penn State Series Preview

After another split last weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team heads out on the road this weekend for a visit with the Penn State Nittany Lions. In a change from previous series, Notre Dame won game one last weekend before losing game two. They’ll be looking to put together two strong games this weekend to come away with a much needed sweep.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football Offseason Primer (Post-Transfer Portal Window Edition)

The national championship game is over and done with, as is the first transfer portal window. The Notre Dame football roster won’t be adding scholarship players from Jan. 19th until at least May 1st. And while the offseason for the Irish technically began after winning the Gator Bowl, the first transfer portal window felt like a continuation of the postseason that has finally ended.
NOTRE DAME, IN

