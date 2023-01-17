ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was recently taken into custody following a shooting that injured one person Wednesday. Officers said they responded to Atkinson Street at around 6:48 p.m. on January 18 after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, who was shot in his lower right leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO