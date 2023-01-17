For the second time in 23 days, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO