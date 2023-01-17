Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
O’Day – Shott Engagement
Scott and Heidi Shott of Newcastle are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Martin Shott, to Erin O’Day. Erin is the daughter of Daniel and Virginia O’Day of Osterville, Mass. Shott is a 2012 graduate of Lincoln Academy, and a 2016 graduate of Bowdoin College. O’Day is a 2017 graduate of Boston College.
lcnme.com
From Welding to Painting: Alna Artist Follows His Love of Art and Music to Make a Career
After a lifetime of painting and playing music, Alna artist Graham Walton is now following his passions and working at making a living by doing both. Music and art have always been a big part of Walton’s life. “From a very young age, my mom realized that if she...
lcnme.com
Be There for Bee School
Discover the fascinating hobby of beekeeping during a seven-week interactive, in person course, presented by experienced beekeepers from the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers and Maine’s State Bee Inspector. Whether participants have an interest in becoming a backyard beekeeper for a gardening passion, wish to consider keeping hives for a honey...
lcnme.com
GSB Bomb Threats Connected to ‘False Narrative,’ School Committee Says
For the second time in 23 days, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
lcnme.com
French Conversation Group Welcomes Newcomers
Le Café Français, a French conversation group, has begun its 2023 in-person meetings at the Edgecomb Community Church, located at the intersection of Eddy and Cross Point Roads in Edgecomb. French speakers of all levels are welcome. Participation, without pressure, allows attendees to have a “mini French immersion”...
lcnme.com
Dirigo Clips Lady Wolverines
Dirigo girls basketball team defeated Wiscasset 64-22 on Jan. 18 in the Cougars’ den. Dirigo jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead. Wiscasset won the second quarter 12-11 but it was not enough to catch the Cougars. Dirigo was led by Jayce Brophy with 14 and Kallie Errington 10. Wiscasset was led by Laila Dicus with 10.
lcnme.com
Eagles tame the Tigers
Lincoln Academy raided the Tiger den for a 63-43 win on Jan. 19. The Eagles jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead, and led 31-18 at the half and 47-28 at the end of three. LA was led by Gabe Hagar with 22 points, Lucas Houghton 10, and Tucker Stiles and Tyson Ball 9 each. Gardiner was led by Zach Christian with 19 and Colby Moody 9.
lcnme.com
Unbeaten Gardiner girls ground Eagles
Gardiner girls basketball team raided the Eagles nest for a 65-26 win over Lincoln Academy on Jan. 19. Tiger Lizzy Gruber scored a triple double with 22 points (11R, 10S) to lead the Tigers. Scoring leaders for Lincoln were Mariam DeLisle with 11, and Natalie Kaler 4.
