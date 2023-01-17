ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The 74

Seizing on Parents’ Frustration, GOP Govs Push for ‘Education Savings Accounts’

Capitalizing on parent’s frustration with public schools during the pandemic, Republican governors across the country are putting education savings accounts at the center of their legislative agendas. Some hope to significantly broaden the concept of ESAs, which allow families to tap state education funding to pay for private school tuition, tutoring and other education-related expenses. […]
IOWA STATE
msn.com

Curriculum transparency is harder to achieve than lawmakers assume

House Republicans this week introduced a curriculum transparency bill aimed at ensuring parents know what their kids are learning in school, particularly when that includes “divisive concepts” like critical race theory, which has been banned from classrooms or restricted in at least 18 U.S. states. But even if enacted, the measure won’t have its intended effect. It could even make the problem worse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

Every parent should fight back vs. the left’s war on merit

It used to be obvious that merit is part of achieving the American dream. But like it’s doing to so many self-evident things, the left is attempting to destroy this idea as it pursues a Sovietesque system of “equity.” Parents might not see merit’s decline as a more pressing concern than their children being told they can be any gender they choose from day to day. Most kids are academically average. Why fight over merit when there are so many other ideological fights to be had? Parents have to see merit as part and parcel of the left’s push to impose its...
VIRGINIA STATE
The New York Times

When Students Change Gender Identity, and Parents Don’t Know

Jessica Bradshaw found out that her 15-year-old identified as transgender at school after she glimpsed a homework assignment with an unfamiliar name scrawled at the top. When she asked about the name, the teenager acknowledged that, at his request, teachers and administrators at his high school in Southern California had for six months been letting him use the boy’s bathroom and calling him by male pronouns.
ALABAMA STATE
