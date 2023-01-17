ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disquiet (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Jonathan Rhys Meyers

After a near-fatal car accident, Sam (Meyers) wakes to discover he is trapped in an abandoned hospital by mysterious and sinister forces that have no intention of letting him leave… Startattle.com – Disquiet 2023. Starring : Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Genre : Drama / Thriller / Horror. Country :...
Godland (2023 movie) trailer, release date

Set in the late 19th century, Godland follows Lucas (Elliot Crosset Hove), an idealistic but naive young Danish Lutheran clergyman, who is on his way to a remote part of Iceland to build a church and photograph its people. Startattle.com – Vanskabte Land movie. With the help of a...
The First Fallen (2023 movie) trailer, release date

The First Fallen tells the story of three friends who come together to care for each other as the AIDS crisis begins its first wave in Brazil. Startattle.com – The First Fallen 2023. Starring : Johnny Massaro / Renata Carvalho. Genre : Drama. Country : Brazil. Language : Portuguese.

