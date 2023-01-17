In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3 RC (set for public release next week). As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.

