Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 417: HomePod returns, M2 Mac mini and new MacBook Pro announced
Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s hardware announcements this week including the new lineup of MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the return of the original big HomePod. Plus, there’s more rumors about the AR headset roadmap and Apple TV+ presents its spring slate of shows. Sponsored by Wildgrain: Get...
9to5Mac
Mac mini comparison: What’s different with the M2 and M2 Pro vs M1
Apple has debuted its next-generation Mac mini powered by the M2 or new M2 Pro custom silicon. Along with more powerful CPUs and GPUs, the new Mac mini machines support up to 32GB RAM, up to 3 external displays, 8K output via HDMI, WiFi 6E, and the base models even start at a more affordable price. Read on for our in-depth M2 Mac mini comparison for how everything stacks up against its predecessor.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 horizontal lines upon waking? Fix coming in iOS 16.3 [U]
Update: The release notes for iOS 16.3 say that they fix the issue:. Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max. The update is already available to developers and beta testers, and will roll out to everyone next week …. If you’ve...
9to5Mac
UK price of the HomePod mini quietly increased as new HomePod launched
Yesterday’s (re)launch of the new HomePod was a pleasant surprise, but for those in the UK it was accompanied by a less-pleasant one: the UK price of the HomePod mini has risen by a tenner. And that wasn’t all …. The Apple Post noticed the quiet increase from...
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Wemo Smart Plug with Thread might be the best value for smart outlet adaptors
Smart outlet adaptors, like the Wemo Smart Plug with Thread, are a great smart home device for newcomers looking to bing some basic home automation to into their lives. Wemo is Belkin’s smart home brand, and they’re actually the very first smart home product I bought nearly ten years ago. Version 4 builds upon previous versions, but brings a HomeKit only focus to the device. Smart outlet adaptors are great devices to have in every room in your home, and here’s three reasons why:
9to5Mac
Nomad’s new Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro 2 dresses up the look without covering speaker and lanyard
Nomad is out today with a clean and minimal design to protect your AirPods Pro 2. The Modern Leather Case features a lanyard and speaker cutout, LED light pipe, and more in your choice of Nomad’s full grain or Horween leather. Nomad’s leather case for AirPods Pro is designed...
9to5Mac
On this day in history: Before the Macintosh, Apple Computer introduced the ill-fated Lisa
On this day, in 1983, Apple Computer introduced the Lisa. One of the first personal computers to implement two new leading-edge ideas – a GUI (Graphical User Interface) and a mouse. But its ill-fated $10,000 price tag doomed it from the start. Lisa stood for Local Integrated Software Architecture,...
Dropbox users complain about broken AirDrop support on macOS Ventura
Multiple users of the popular cloud file platform Dropbox have been complaining about a new bug that causes AirDrop to no longer work for Dropbox files on macOS Ventura. The complaints follow the release of a new update to the Dropbox app for Mac that enables support for macOS Monterey 12.5 and later.
9to5Mac
How I built my desk setup entirely around using iPad as a computer
The combination of iPadOS 16.2, an M series-powered iPad, and extended monitor support, now allows iPad users to use nothing but an iPad to power an entire desk setup. Head below for a closer, in-depth look at my desk setup – that is built entirely around my iPad Pro.
9to5Mac
Advanced Data Protection has created a problem for HomePods, here’s how to fix it
In December, Apple launched a big expansion of its end-to-end encryption for iCloud in the US with the feature rolling out worldwide with iOS 16.3 RC (set for public release next week). As it turns out, Apple has shared there’s a HomePod bug where they can’t be set up or updated if Advanced Data Protection has been enabled and the smart speaker isn’t running at least HomePod software 16.2. Fortunately, there are two ways to fix it, here’s how.
9to5Mac
HomePod 2 first impressions write-ups unfortunately reveal little
We’re seeing a few HomePod 2 first impressions pieces ahead of full reviews, but unfortunately they aren’t particularly enlightening. Apple invited a small number of tech writers to hear the new version of the full-size HomePod, but seemingly only let them listen to brief snippets of a handful of songs …
9to5Mac
Timothée Chalamet is desperate to have an Apple TV+ show in new ad
A new, rather hilarious, Apple TV+ ad starring Timothée Chalamet has started making its rounds today. It comedically follows the award-winning actor as he reacts to Apple TV shows and movies that include big names, but not Chalamet… at least for now. The new ad titled, Call Me...
9to5Mac
Apple Glasses delay? In my view, there’s nothing to see here…
A couple of reports earlier this week made two claims about Apple’s VR/AR plans. One, that the company is trying to trim the cost of a second-generation Apple Headset. Two, that work on Apple Glasses has been put on hold. The first claim is almost certainly correct; the second,...
9to5Mac
Netflix now rolling out refreshed interface to its iPhone app [U]
Netflix on Monday released an update to its iOS app that brings a refreshed interface to the iPhone version of its platform. The new interface features new, more fluid animations, including parallax effects to move elements around as the user moves the phone. Netflix app for iPhone just got a...
9to5Mac
Class action privacy lawsuit #3 for Apple over iPhone data collection
Apple is facing a third class action privacy lawsuit, after the company was found to be collecting analytics data from iPhone users even after they refused permission. Apple insists that all developers ask permission to collect analytics data, but security researcher Tommy Mysk discovered last year that the company wasn’t playing by its own rules …
9to5Mac
Amazon Music price increase in US and UK, after Apple Music; Spotify likely to follow
Three months ago, Apple Music increased its standard monthly subscription by a dollar to $10.99/month, and this has now been matched by an identical Amazon Music price increase …. Billboard reports that the same pound-for-dollar increase also applies in the UK. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited in the U.S. and...
Comments / 0