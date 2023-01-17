Three people have been charged in separate shoplifting incidents in which more than $2,000 worth of merchandise was taken from the Lakewood Wal-Mart. Lakewood-Busti Police say two of the incidents occurred on Friday, when 42-year-old Eric Preston of Olean allegedly ran off with $751 worth of merchandise before being caught, while 50-year-old Sue Foster of Little Valley allegedly walked out of the store with $498 worth of items and also allegedly had drugs and a child with her. Then on Monday, 47-year-old April of Sardi of Jamestown allegedly allegedly took $830 worth of items from the store. All three suspects were charged with petit larceny, while Foster was also charged with 3rd-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. They have been issued appearance tickets for Busti Town Court.

LAKEWOOD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO