Jamestown Police Arrest City Man with Domestic Violence Warrant
A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
Four arrested in Chautauqua County drug busts
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested early Tuesday on drug charges following three search warrants in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The search warrants were conducted at three separate locations on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, where quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine were found at varying locations, as well […]
Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder
An Erie man has been sentenced for his involvement in an alleged gang-related attack. Mark Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and a weapons charge as a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars on the attempted homicide charge on Jan. 19. Police said members of the gang allegedly […]
Bradford Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail accused of terroristic threats. City of Bradford Police arrested 47-year-old Shannon Lee Stuckey after a woman at a YWCA group home reported that she and her 3-year-old child had been threatened by Stuckey for over a week, saying that he threatened to stab them.
Two arrested for driving violations at court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were arrested in Ashville, New York, for alleged driving violations while they were attending a court-ordered meeting for DWI offenders. On Jan. 11, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was hosting a victim impact panel meeting in Ashville. The meetings are mandated for defendants who have been charged with driving while intoxicated […]
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges; grandmother’s death remains under investigation
The homicide of 90-year-old Catherine Jones remains under investigation, though her granddaughter pleaded guilty to gun charges
Lakewood-Busti Police Charge Three in Wal-Mart Thefts
Three people have been charged in separate shoplifting incidents in which more than $2,000 worth of merchandise was taken from the Lakewood Wal-Mart. Lakewood-Busti Police say two of the incidents occurred on Friday, when 42-year-old Eric Preston of Olean allegedly ran off with $751 worth of merchandise before being caught, while 50-year-old Sue Foster of Little Valley allegedly walked out of the store with $498 worth of items and also allegedly had drugs and a child with her. Then on Monday, 47-year-old April of Sardi of Jamestown allegedly allegedly took $830 worth of items from the store. All three suspects were charged with petit larceny, while Foster was also charged with 3rd-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. They have been issued appearance tickets for Busti Town Court.
Springboro man, woman arrested after standoff with police
A Springboro man and woman were taken into custody Monday night after a standoff with state police. According to a police affidavit, both were arrested after state police tried to serve a warrant on Jason Csorba at 7462 Beaver Street in Springboro around 5 p.m. Troopers were allegedly told by Carolyn Bayles that Csorba was […]
One injured in rollover accident in McKean County
One person suffered injuries after a vehicle rollover accident in McKean County on Tuesday. At around 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 17, a driver was traveling south on Route 219 in Sergeant Township, McKean County, when they lost control of their vehicle from traveling too fast for road conditions and struck an embankment, according to a […]
Human Remains Recovered Along Lake Erie’s Shoreline In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Human remains were recovered along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua County. The Dunkirk Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery on Thursday afternoon. The deceased male was located near the shore of Lake Erie by Canadaway Creek in...
Buffalo teens sentenced to 7,8 years in prison after fatal NFTA station assault
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a 17-year-old Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 7 years in prison on one count of attempted assault in the first degree.
Young Duo Face Drug Charges After Police Allegedly Bust Them In Stolen Vehicle
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A young duo face several charges after police allegedly busted them in a stolen vehicle with methamphetamine on Sunday. Around 6:30 p.m. officers with Jamestown Police pulled over 25-year-old Jordan Thayer and 22-year-old Cassandra Wick in the area of Forest Avenue and Locust Street.
Jury finds Buffalo man guilty for fatal 2017 hit-and-run
The Erie County DA announced that a jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of one count of manslaughter as well as one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.
Ridgway man accused of threatening to blow up house
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people and blow up a house. Adam Jones, 43, was arrested on Jan. 8, after receiving a report that he was high on methamphetamines and had become paranoid, police said. Jones reportedly barricaded himself in a room by […]
Dunkirk man ticketed after vehicle crashes into barn in Sheridan
A Dunkirk man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a barn on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan on Monday morning. Deputies located the vehicle that was unoccupied in the barn. An investigation led to 24-year-old Alexander Gonzalez-Pacheco, who was ticketed for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, speed not reasonable and prudent and unsafe lane change.
Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
