Related
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
What CEOs are most worried about going into 2023, including a Gen Z culture clash with unretiring boomers
If 2022 proved anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Just as businesses breathed a sigh of relief at the prospect of the worst of the pandemic being over, Russia invaded Ukraine. Then summer came and the world sadly smashed climate change records, from rising temperatures to sea levels, before inflation spiraled in Q4.
abovethelaw.com
ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?
There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
Three creepy ways AI robots are becoming more human – from becoming your colleagues to dating you
THIS year looks set to be huge for robots. Elon Musk continues to work on his own humanoid machine and three robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. There are already lots...
‘Mattering’ is the buzzword being used at Davos as the secret to management in a hybrid-working economy
Davos 2023 will see a stream of new ideas and buzzwords coming to the fore - 'mattering' has already been identified as one of them. As the good and the great of the business community gather at Davos 2023, the World Economic Forum has revealed what it thinks is the key to keeping teams on the same page in a remote or hybrid-working age.
An Influencer Who Transitioned Into a Korean Lady Is Reverting to a British Male After Discovering God
A British influencer who transitioned to a Korean female has reversed his decision and is now transitioning back to a British male. Speaking out against the cultural wars, Oli London criticized "weak males like Harry Styles" and the loss of the "alpha male" in a recent interview.
How the World Economic Forum Plans to Bring Leaders Together in the Metaverse
The Global Collaboration Village is being introduced at Davos this year ahead of a full rollout.
Microsoft slashes 10,000 jobs, the latest in a wave of layoffs
Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees, as it seeks to cut costs amid growing concerns about a widespread economic downturn, the company announced on Wednesday. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company is "seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one," in a note to employees posted online and in a regulatory filing.
Gates Foundation takes up question of its own power
Does The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have too much power and influence?. It's a question the foundation's CEO Mark Suzman raised in its annual letter released Tuesday that outlines the organization's priorities and announces its budget for the coming year. With $8.3 billion to give away in 2023, the Gates Foundation is the largest private philanthropic donor. And with an endowment of more than $70 billion, its spending power is likely to continue for many decades.
A student admits to using an artificial intelligence chatbot to write a college essay and fails the class
Interacting with a chatbotPhoto bypiqsels; Public Domain Image. A recent article in Slate claims that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is making it easier for students to cheat. A.I. has created many automatic writing tools and A.I.-generated text can now be found everywhere including in novels and both fake and real news articles. The technology is also free or inexpensive.
marktechpost.com
Unveiling the True Potential of Artificial Intelligence by Shifting from Model-Centric to Data-Centric AI
Artificial Intelligence is the ability of computers and machines to perform tasks that would generally require human intelligence. AI has the potential to revolutionize countless characteristics of society and transform many paths of human existence. A basic Artificial Intelligence system requires both data and models to operate perfectly. They both work concurrently to produce the desired outcome. People familiar with AI would agree that more significance is given to model-building. But the well-known Machine Learning expert Andrew NG shared his opinion in a recent conference saying that now it’s the time to focus more on data as there have already been a lot of advancements in the models and algorithms. Spending time and effort on data would help reveal AI’s real worth in various sectors like healthcare, government, technology, and manufacturing.
Technology as the driving force of human progress, challenges and concerns
Technology is a tool that has radically transformed the way we live and work. From the wheel to the Internet, technology has been a constant driver of human progress and has revolutionized all aspects of society.
