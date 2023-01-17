3 Titans GM candidates set for second interviews

Barring another entrant into the mix, it appears the Tennessee Titans have three finalists for their vacant general manager job after completing a total of seven interviews since last week.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Titans are set to bring back their vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel, Ran Carthon, and Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for second interviews.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones adds that the Titans could have more candidates in the days ahead, but the thought is that the team will have its new general manager hired by the end of the week.

The Titans completed six interviews last week and one more on Tuesday with Buffalo Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer.

In his report, Breer noted that head coach Mike Vrabel would be involved in the second round of interviews with candidates and that he would “have a voice.”

The vast majority of the fan base would like the Titans to go outside the team to find its next general manager. With Cowden still in the running, there’s a chance they don’t do that.