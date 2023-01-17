Read full article on original website
Pep Guardiola warns faltering City not to expect ‘caviar’ of successive titles
Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City not to be sucked in by the “caviar” of being serial Premier League champions as he was after winning four successive Spanish titles as a Barcelona midfielder in the 90s. The manager was unhappy with his players – “a happy flowers team”...
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal’s lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
Soccer-Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Salernitana
(Reuters) – Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win over Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait to win the Serie A title. Napoli controlled much of the game and were never really threatened by...
Soccer-Teen Ferguson scores late for Brighton in 2-2 draw with Leicester
LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday. With his side firmly in the hunt for European football next...
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) – Southampton’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary’s Stadium. Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety...
Soccer-Klopp says consistency key to solving Liverpool problems
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp heads into his 1000th game as a coach against Chelsea on Saturday, insisting there is a way out of his side’s recent troubles but they will need to defend better. Liverpool were expected to be champions Manchester City’s main title...
Soccer-Griezmann stars as Atletico Madrid beat Valladolid to return to winning ways
(Reuters) – Antoine Griezmann grabbed a goal and an assist as Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home victory over Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Saturday. First-half goals from Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Mario Hermoso earned fourth-placed Atletico just their second win in their last seven league games, while a fifth straight defeat for Valladolid leaves them one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.
Soccer-Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller
RIYADH (Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team. While the...
Young northern Europeans flock to Spain’s Malaga to work remotely
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish city of Malaga and its Costa del Sol surroundings are seeing a surge in people moving in from the rest of Europe as lifestyle and working habits change after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two of Spain’s largest homebuilders. Aedas Homes said its...
‘Las Vegas of the Alps’ to vote on casino ban
ZURICH (Reuters) – Liechtenstein is renowned for its Alpine scenery and historic castles, but the tiny principality also punches above its weight when it comes to a more down-to-earth tourist attraction – namely casinos. Six currently operate there, dotted across a microstate a tenth the size of London...
Tennis-American players pushing each other to improve, says Gauff
(Reuters) – Coco Gauff said the camaraderie and desire among American players to improve collectively is the driving force behind their impressive showing at this year’s Australian Open. U.S. players appear to have carried their form from their victory in the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament earlier...
