Fed ‘probing’ for right rate level as prospects rise for ‘soft landing’
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) – The chances of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy, where inflation declines without major job losses, appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday, and the central bank is now “probing” for the right level of rates to control inflation without tanking employment.
Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1, followed by long pause
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll. Fed officials...
Fed will face tough choices the longer debt ceiling impasse persists -analysts
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The standoff over the U.S. government’s borrowing limit is unlikely for now to crimp the Federal Reserve’s plans for higher interest rates and to shrink its massive balance sheet, but it could force tough choices the longer the impasse drags on. On Thursday,...
Column-U.S. debt ceiling saga softens Fed’s QT: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – If the Federal Reserve is to ease U.S. monetary policy this year, it may be a backdoor loosening around its quantitative tightening channel rather than lower interest rates. The catalyst? The U.S. debt ceiling. As yet another debt ceiling crisis looms – potentially the most...
Fed’s Williams says Fed needs more rate rises to cool inflation
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Thursday the U.S. central bank has more rate hikes ahead and sees signs inflationary pressures might be starting to cool off from torrid levels. “With inflation still high and indications of continued supply-demand imbalances,...
Mexican central banker says ‘it is clear’ economy is slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America’s second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from...
Yellen says a U.S. default could cause global financial crisis, CNN reports
DAKAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that a potential U.S. default could cause a global financial crisis and undermine the role of the dollar as a reserve currency. The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, a figure that reflects money already spent...
Iranian currency falls to record low amid isolation and sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country’s increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent...
UK consumer mood slides back to near 50-year low – GfK
LONDON (Reuters) – British consumer sentiment fell for the first time in three months in January, returning near to historic lows as concerns about the economy and the soaring cost of living tightened the squeeze on household finances, research showed on Friday. Market research firm GfK said its measure...
Record inflows into emerging market funds on China reopening – BofA
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China’s easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed. The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many...
Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists
MILAN (Reuters) – Some stores in via Montenapoleone, the heart of Milan’s most exclusive shopping area, are displaying clothes and accessories dedicated to the Lunar New Year after two years disrupted by the pandemic even though Chinese tourists are yet to return in big numbers. Clothing and backdrops...
Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine. Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would...
