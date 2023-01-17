ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023

By DAVID KOENIG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meO2j_0kHuQ6NV00
FILE - A Boeing 737-700 United Airlines flight from West Palm Beach, Florida taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport in Elizabeth, N.J., on Thursday, January 12, 2022. United Airline reports earnings on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy.

After the stock market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter.

The Chicago-based airline said it is seeing strong demand for flights extending into into the new year, which will help the company cover expected increases in labor costs as it negotiates new union contracts.

United predicted that its first-quarter earnings per share will easily top analysts’ expectations. Its stock rose modestly, less than 2%, in after-market trading.

The report from United comes on the heels of upbeat comments by its closest rivals, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.

Officials with all three carriers say that consumers are still booking travel despite concern about the economy — tech companies in particular have been laying off workers — and high inflation.

Airline tickets are contributing to inflation. In December, they cost 28.5% more than a year earlier, according to government figures. United passengers paid on average 25.5% more per mile than a year ago, and 20.8% more than in late 2019.

Inflation

Those higher fares are due to strong demand and a limited number of flights as airlines continue to rebuild operations that were slashed after the pandemic devastated air travel.

United said in a regulatory filing that the number of flights this year will be held down by a pilot shortage, the need to keep bigger staffs as a cushion against COVID-10 sick calls, delays in getting new planes, and technology limits.

Most major airlines say they are fully staffed now, although they are catching up on training thousands of new workers, including pilots.

United said its fourth-quarter profit worked out to $2.46 per share after excluding certain items. That beat Wall Street’s mean forecast of $2.11 per share in adjusted profit, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue was $12.4 billion.

For the first quarter, United is projecting profit of 50 cents to $1 per share, which would exceed the analysts’ forecast of 31 cents per share. United said it will earn $10 to $12 per share for all of 2023, which would handily beat Wall Street’s expectation of $6.84.

Company officials were scheduled to hold a call with analysts on Wednesday.

Delta reported last week that it made $828 million in the fourth quarter, but it gave a disappointing outlook for first-quarter profit because, it said, it included the potential cost of a new contract with pilots that — if ratified in the weeks ahead — would be retroactive to Jan. 1.

Also last week, American Airlines raised expectations for results that it will post on Jan. 26.

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List

The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
msn.com

The Nasdaq Will Likely Soar in 2023 -- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy If It Does

Let's talk about the 800-pound bear in the room. Nearly 14 months after the decline began, the Nasdaq Composite remains caught in bear market territory, down 31% from its peak reached in late 2021. Investors are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel -- and hoping it isn't a train.
freightwaves.com

Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’

Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
msn.com

U.S. stocks rise, with Nasdaq up sharply as Netflix, Alphabet lift tech gains

U.S. stocks moved higher Friday afternoon, with the technology sector helping to alleviate some of the week’s losses incurred on worries about slowing economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early decline to rise 112 points, or 0.3%, to almost 33,157. The S&P 500 was up 36...
msn.com

2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. But there are some names that bucked the trend and saw strong price gains of late.
ARIZONA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 364 points, or...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, Nordstrom and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix – Shares of Netflix jumped 6.3% after the company's per-share earnings came short of analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, the latest quarterly results showed the streaming service added millions more subscribers in the quarter than Wall Street anticipated. The company also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings would step down from the role.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy