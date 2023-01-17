Read full article on original website
Remembering those who died during China's latest COVID surge
China has reported almost 60,000 deaths from COVID since early December, but those who lost loved ones during this time period say that's not the full story and that their family's pandemic-related tragedies have gone unacknowledged. So NPR's Emily Feng asked friends and family to submit remembrances of those who died over the last month. Here are the lives they lived.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced her intent to step down in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus in the seaside town of Napier, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called for a general election on Oct. 14.
Vietnam is grappling with the political fallout of a corruption scandal
The president of Vietnam had to resign this week. Nguyen Xuan Phuc took the blame for a corruption scandal. A bigger power remains in office, the ruling Communist Party. Bill Hayton is following all this. He's an associate fellow with the Asia-Pacific program at U.K.-based Chatham House. And he's an expert on this country that has become a big trading partner of the United States. Welcome to the program, sir.
Border Force fears that the number of migrants making Channel crossings will nearly double
Sources in the Border Force say that as many as 80,000 migrants could make the dangerous journey across the Channel in 2023 - up from 45,000 last year.
Custom officials seeing spike in egg smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border as prices soar
Officials at the U.S.-Mexico border are reportedly seeing a spike in egg smuggling due to soaring prices following an outbreak of the avian flu. Raw eggs and poultry from Mexico into the United States is reportedly prohibited, according to a news release from the United States Customs and Border Protection. A failure to declare raw eggs or poultry can lead to monetary penalties.
The largest-ever toad was captured in Australia
Toadzilla stalks no longer. The cane toad is considered a national menace in Australia, even more than tourists from New Zealand. Cane toads were brought to Australia in the 1930s to combat invasive sugar cane beetles, but they often killed the predators who bit into the toad's highly poisonous skin glands. Cane toads don't have to snarl or bite. They just let a snake or a rat try to bite them, get a mouthful of poison. Classic passive-aggressive behavior, isn't it? Cane toads have been implicated in the decline of several native species in Australia, which is believed to now have 200 million of the amphibians - 200 million less one.
Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte
Deadly protests continued this week in the streets of Lima, Peru, against the current president, who took power last month after the previous leader was pushed out. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Iran is using the death penalty against protesters and government critics
The Iranian government's violent crackdown on protesters continues four months after demonstrations first erupted. Thousands of people have been detained, hundreds have been killed, according to the U.N.'s Human Rights Office. The Iranian government has moved from detentions and beatings to executions, and more executions are expected. Gissou Nia focuses on human rights violations and international crimes at the Atlantic Council and joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
When you're away from home during Lunar New Year, broaden the definition of family
What you're hearing is traditional Chinese music that's often played during the Lunar New Year, which is this weekend. In China, that means fireworks and dancing and gifts of red envelopes. You give people red envelopes filled with money, especially kids. And there's also a lot of cooking. MARTÍNEZ: Whatever...
A tradition of plunging in an icy river persists in Ukraine, despite the war
Many Ukrainians jumped into the icy cold waters of Dnieper River yesterday. It's become a tradition for some members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to mark Epiphany. And for many, it's about starting the year afresh, with a clear mind. NPR's Elissa Nadworny went out to see the custom for herself.
Aleksandar Hemon on his new novel 'The World And All That It Holds'
Rafael Pinto was there in Sarajevo when shots rang out in 1914. Let's ask Aleksandar Hemon to read from his new novel, "The World And All It Holds." ALEKSANDAR HEMON: (Reading) To the right of Pinto, a short young man - his hair also unkempt, a thin, strained mustache above his lip, his eyes sickly - pulled out a pistol. For a moment, no one could do anything nor move - even the dog stared at him in bafflement - while all of the reality hinged on that incongruous detail of a barrel pointed directly at Their Imperial Highnesses. The Rittmeister's face tightened in stupefaction, the whole of it. The eyebrows and the mouth and the eyes somehow constricted and became bigger at the same time. The fool reached for the young man's gun - tiny tufts of hair on his fingers between his knuckles - and would've grabbed it if the other man hadn't bumped him aside with his accordion, whereupon the shots rang louder than a cannon salvo. And then, the world exploded.
In Biden's new refugee resettlement program, private citizens take the lead
The number of refugees admitted to the United States is at a record low, yet there's a new program to assist them. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTHONY BLINKEN: The State Department is launching the Welcome Corps, a private sponsorship program that will harness the generosity and goodwill of American citizens to resettle refugees.
The facts and strategy behind the outrage over rumors of a ban on gas stoves
All right. This rumor was out there last week. The federal government planned to ban gas cooking stoves and possibly even seize them. Not true. But it all started when a government official said in an interview that gas stoves could face more regulation on health grounds. That provoked a cycle of outrage, mostly from the right. Here's Sean Hannity on Fox News.
Tech layoffs are happening in an economy that is stormier than a year ago
Margaret O'Mara follows the tech world from her perch at the University of Washington. She is also the author of "The Code," a history of Silicon Valley, that I've been listening to as an audiobook while I run. So it's great to talk with you directly. Good morning. MARGARET O'MARA:...
The trend of young Nigerians leaving their country in search of a better life
Japa is a playful Nigerian word that's trending in that West African country for all the wrong reasons. It's Yoruba for run away or escape, and many young Nigerians are doing just that in the thousands, leaving the country in search of a better life abroad. It was and still is a sort of comical expression, but it has also evolved into a more serious national talking point ahead of next month's elections, as NPR's Emmanuel Akinwotu reports from Lagos.
Allied nations — including the U.S. — met today to talk military support for Ukraine
In Germany, top Pentagon leaders met with allied nations at a U.S. air base to discuss military support for Ukraine. The U.S. is providing dozens of armored vehicles, more air defenses and artillery rounds to fight off Russia. But the big question is about tanks. Here's Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Thousands in France strike and march in protest of raising the age of retirement
GUNS N' ROSES: (Singing) Knock, knock, knocking on... ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Place de la Republique, where the march kicked off in Paris, was completely packed, with a party-like atmosphere. Trucks blared music from loudspeakers. Giant balloons floated overhead. Protesters waved placards with slogans like, not one more year, one more month or one more day - of work that is.
Abortion was once common practice in America. A small group of doctors changed that
This week, it'll mark 50 years since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion a constitutionally protected right - at least for 49 years. In U.S. history, though, abortion wasn't always controversial. In fact, in colonial America, it was considered a fairly common practice, a private decision made by women and aided mostly by midwives. But in the mid-1800s, a small group of physicians set out to change that. Led by a zealous young doctor named Horatio Storer, they launched a campaign to make abortion illegal in every state. Here are hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah from our history podcast Throughline.
Microsoft announces it will cut 10,000 jobs
Microsoft said today it's laying off 10,000 of its employees. The company is the latest tech giant to make major cuts to its staff. And this layoff is the latest to stoke fears about a possible recession this year. NPR's Bobby Allyn is reporting on what's driving the shakeup in tech. Hey, Bobby.
