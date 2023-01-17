ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New coalition discusses potential fall-out of EV use, impact on state funds

By Hannah Riffell
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwtqX_0kHuPkRP00

State leaders are sounding the alarm after a recent report indicates the rising use of electric vehicles may negatively impact state revenue.

On Tuesday, a newly-formed coalition met and delivered a news conference at the Capitol, to discuss a recent report focusing on the ways in which electric vehicle adoption specifically affects road funding.

Coalition members come from county road agencies, as well as governmental and industry stakeholders, according to a press release.

"The Impact of Electric Vehicle Adoption on Road Funding in Michigan" was recently completed by Anderson Economic Group and analyzed the years 2019-2021.

The report posits that, because electric vehicles pay no or reduced gas tax, Michigan lost $50 million in state gas tax from 2019-202.

Furthermore, the report also suggests that electric vehicles could soon make up nearly a quarter of all new vehicle sales in Michigan by 2030.

READ: Michigan to launch six new services to expand EV adoption

Leaders say the more electric vehicles on the road, the less gas tax in the state's coffers. Potentially, the state could see its revenue drop by $95 million in 2030.

The coalition says this drop would be more likely to happen if policy conditions stay the same till 2030. Now, leaders are asking legislators to take action sooner rather than later.

“Michigan put the world on wheels, and 100 years later we continue to lead the world into a new and exciting future for mobility. But we need to act now to ensure we have the road funding needed to drive that future,” said Denise Donohue, CEO of the County Roads Association of Michigan. “That’s why we are calling on lawmakers and the Governor to launch a pilot project that gives us the answers we need about a future-forward road funding model for EVs.”

Coalition members say they're pushing for Michigan to implement new programs that would fairly tax electric vehicles.

They recommend annual flat registration fees, mileage-based user fees, per kilowatt-hour fees, and tolling as alternative strategies for taxing electric vehicles.

“For decades, Michigan has been underfunding necessary fixes for our roads, and with the rise of electric vehicles, the revenues necessary for road projects collected at the gas pump will continue to decline,” said Rob Coppersmith, Executive Vice President of the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association. “We need action from Michigan’s leaders to rethink how we fund our roads and it’s time for everyone to come together to support an equitable, long-term infrastructure plan that recognizes the new realities Michigan faces.”

To read more about the report, click here.

READ MORE: EV charging stations to be installed throughout Michigan State Parks

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 7

robert bonczkowski
3d ago

We already pay road tax in our county. If the cities need more money for roads why don't they just put it on the property tax bill?Stop expecting rural MI to pay to rebuild urban roads

Reply
5
Johnboy1234
4d ago

EVs are a very expensive, polluting,and worthless endeavor at this time in history!

Reply
5
Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

With $9.2B surplus in general fund, Michigan income taxes may automatically decrease

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically. Bringing home the money."It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief. "That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What is a Michigan charter school?

Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Michigan students' test scores continue to be a downward trend

(WXMI) — The pandemic and online learning definitely played a role in students’ standardized test scores, but researchers say below-average scores have been a steady trend before the pandemic. According to Tara Kilbride from Michigan State's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, in years leading up to the pandemic, Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Study finds benefits for adding tolls on some Michigan freeways

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation published results of a study into whether toll roads could be a feasible option to fix the state's freeways. The report, which doesn't make any recommendations, concluded that tolling could have a positive impact on Michigan's economy. But no toll roads will be implemented without several changes to Michigan law.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan Lawmakers Say National Debt Default Could Impact Northern Michigan

Members of congress are hoping to prevent a default, something both federal and state lawmakers say could have a big impact on Northern Michigan. The federal government has hit its spending limit as the Treasury Department has begun taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to prevent the government from defaulting on its bills. A political science professor at Northwestern Michigan College, John Zachman, says the large senior population in Northern Michigan could be impacted greatly if the government defaults.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law

Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’

It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy