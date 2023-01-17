Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
KSLTV
Final West High public meeting focuses on school building’s future
SALT LAKE CITY — Chants from high school cheerleaders echoed off the walls inside West High School Wednesday evening. “1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8!” the girls repeated, as they moved in unison to a cheer routine. As the group practiced in the cafeteria, on the...
KSLTV
Transgender Ogden man worries bills in legislature won’t help trans youth
OGDEN, Utah – As the Utah Senate passed three trans bills on to the House Friday, many in the LGBTQ community are worried these bills are unfairly targeting transgender youth and their families. Sean Childers-Gray is a transgendered man, and he’s the president of Ogden Pride. He’s been through...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between isles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children’s books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and...
KSLTV
Riverton police chief off the job
RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
KSLTV
Utah professional soccer player steps away from sport prioritizing mental heath
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Utah soccer star decided to step away from the sport after some mental health struggles. Jeffrey Dewsnup, at just 16 years old, he was known as one of the best goal keepers in the state and in the country, and signed a contract with Real Salt Lake to play for the Monarchs.
KSLTV
Crews rescue skier from avalanche in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah — Crews rescued a backcountry skier in Provo Canyon Friday after he was injured in an avalanche while backcountry skiing near Sundance Mountain Resort. The 26-year-old skier was skiing near Aspen Grove and the Stewart Falls trailhead. It’s a popular area for skiing and snowshoeing and it’s easy to see why with the amount of snow it’s received this season.
KSLTV
Deputies renew warning to steer clear of Bridal Veil Falls avalanche area
PROVO CANYON, Utah — It was one of the largest avalanches in memory at Bridal Veil Falls, and a little over a week later Utah County deputies renewed warnings for people to stay away due to the potential for a secondary mishap. The avalanche on Jan. 10 left snow...
KSLTV
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
KSLTV
Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the West Davis Highway...
KSLTV
Provo Canyon avalanche injures one
PROVO, Utah — An avalanche in Provo Canyon left a man injured Friday morning. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the avalanche, which happened near Aspen Grove, caught the 26-year-old man but he was able to get unstuck. Unfortunately, the man suffered a knee injury and can’t get down on his own.
KSLTV
Man arrested after threatening Park City schools with gun on Instagram
PARK CITY, Utah — A man was arrested after he made threatening posts with an AR-15 style rifle toward local schools Wednesday. At approximately 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, Summit County Dispatch received a call about a suspicious Instagram post. The caller sent photos of the posts to police and referred them to another person who followed the suspect’s account and sent photos of the post to her.
KSLTV
SLC Police conduct crosswalk safety enforcement after several auto-pedestrian crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police conducted a crosswalk safety enforcement Thursday morning. It comes as at least half a dozen people have been hit by cars — and a 31-year-old man lost his life this past week. The Salt Lake City Police Motor Squad got...
KSLTV
Utah troopers stop more than 3,500 vehicles for speeding in first 2 weeks of 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol said troopers stopped more than 10,000 vehicles in the state during the first two weeks of the new year. Among those 10,028 stops from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, 3,567 were pulled over for speeding — 177 of which were traveling 100 mph, and 70 were considered reckless, which is 105 mph or higher.
KSLTV
New class helps seniors improve their balance
DRAPER, Utah — Every second, an adult 65 and up falls in the United States, making falls the leading cause of injury and death in this age group, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But falls do not have be an inevitable part of aging....
KSLTV
Gephardt Busts Inflation: Ways to save on the rising cost of insuring travel plans
SALT LAKE CITY — From severe weather to industry staffing shortages and from systemwide FAA glitches to the Great Southwest Airlines meltdown that stranded thousands, winter travel has been rough. And the cost to insure our trips against such calamities is rising as the cost of travel rises. Flight prices alone, are 29% higher than they were this time last year according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
KSLTV
Woman pleads for Utahns to get HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer
SALT LAKE CITY — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and approximately 14,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with this type of cancer each year. Dr. Johnathon Grant, a radiation oncologist, at Intermountain Healthcare said long-lasting infections of human papillomavirus are the main cause of cervical cancer. “Cervical...
KSLTV
Summit County 911 dispatch uses new video chat with callers
SUMMIT COUNTY — A Northern Utah 911 call center is using new video calling technology to help people in an emergency. Summit County has used a program called Carbyne for the last two and a half months through a pilot program. They’ve decided to purchase it for at least one year.
KSLTV
2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at an Ogden intersection that left one man dead. Mauro Soto, 21, and Anthony Barela, 30, were booked into the Weber County Jail on outstanding, but unrelated, warrants, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
KSLTV
Wanted felon arrested after running from police, barricading inside SLC motel room
SALT LAKE CITY — A wanted felon was arrested Thursday night in Salt Lake City after police say he ran from officers during a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside a motel room. It all began at 8:37 p.m. Thursday when an officer tried to stop a man on...
KSLTV
Road rage crash on SB I-15 blocks four lanes of traffic, causes significant delays
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Two drivers involved in road rage caused a crash that blocked four lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 15 at 8400 South. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved three cars and two had been involved in road rage prior to the incident.
Comments / 0