KSLTV

Riverton police chief off the job

RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Crews rescue skier from avalanche in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — Crews rescued a backcountry skier in Provo Canyon Friday after he was injured in an avalanche while backcountry skiing near Sundance Mountain Resort. The 26-year-old skier was skiing near Aspen Grove and the Stewart Falls trailhead. It’s a popular area for skiing and snowshoeing and it’s easy to see why with the amount of snow it’s received this season.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the West Davis Highway...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Provo Canyon avalanche injures one

PROVO, Utah — An avalanche in Provo Canyon left a man injured Friday morning. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the avalanche, which happened near Aspen Grove, caught the 26-year-old man but he was able to get unstuck. Unfortunately, the man suffered a knee injury and can’t get down on his own.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after threatening Park City schools with gun on Instagram

PARK CITY, Utah — A man was arrested after he made threatening posts with an AR-15 style rifle toward local schools Wednesday. At approximately 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, Summit County Dispatch received a call about a suspicious Instagram post. The caller sent photos of the posts to police and referred them to another person who followed the suspect’s account and sent photos of the post to her.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

New class helps seniors improve their balance

DRAPER, Utah — Every second, an adult 65 and up falls in the United States, making falls the leading cause of injury and death in this age group, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But falls do not have be an inevitable part of aging....
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Ways to save on the rising cost of insuring travel plans

SALT LAKE CITY — From severe weather to industry staffing shortages and from systemwide FAA glitches to the Great Southwest Airlines meltdown that stranded thousands, winter travel has been rough. And the cost to insure our trips against such calamities is rising as the cost of travel rises. Flight prices alone, are 29% higher than they were this time last year according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman pleads for Utahns to get HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer

SALT LAKE CITY — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and approximately 14,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with this type of cancer each year. Dr. Johnathon Grant, a radiation oncologist, at Intermountain Healthcare said long-lasting infections of human papillomavirus are the main cause of cervical cancer. “Cervical...
KSLTV

Summit County 911 dispatch uses new video chat with callers

SUMMIT COUNTY — A Northern Utah 911 call center is using new video calling technology to help people in an emergency. Summit County has used a program called Carbyne for the last two and a half months through a pilot program. They’ve decided to purchase it for at least one year.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at an Ogden intersection that left one man dead. Mauro Soto, 21, and Anthony Barela, 30, were booked into the Weber County Jail on outstanding, but unrelated, warrants, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
OGDEN, UT

