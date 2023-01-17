ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayville, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB

Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana woman found walking intoxicated on highway by police

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested on campus

Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy and Louisiana Economic Development FastStart partnered Wednesday to host an in-person job fair at Louisiana Delta Community College. Entergy says it’s expanding its call center on Cypress Street in West Monroe; urging the company to fill more customer care representative roles that will be all in-office.
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana reports five CDW cases in eastern parish

Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Sister arrested at loud party

Two sisters were arrested shortly after midnight Saturday morning after Ruston Police responded to a loud noise complaint at University Crossing Apartments. Several officers went to the apartment complex at 1201 W. California Ave. in response to the loud noise and music. They found a large group of people inside and outside the apartment in question. When officers asked to speak to the tenant of the apartment, Shaterria Sanders, 19, came outside. She was asked four times to identify herself and refused on each attempt. Sanders put her finger in an officer’s face, refusing to answer questions during the encounter. Sanders pushed an officer who then attempted to arrest her. She pulled away and became combative. Other officers had to assist in placing Sanders in handcuffs.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KTBS

Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
WEST MONROE, LA

