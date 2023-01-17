Read full article on original website
Monroe restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La. We are so fortunate to […]
Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB
Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
Louisiana woman found walking intoxicated on highway by police
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According […]
Fundraiser held for NELA man that lost his life after tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company, LLC say they will be having a fundraiser to raise money for Pat Bass’ family on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the OIB Plaza parking lot. The fundraiser will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. C & C Tree...
Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lester Ramsey, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2020 homicide of a Monroe man. The sentencing hearing began in Oct. of 2022 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2023. During the trial of State of Louisiana v....
Two arrested on campus
Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy and Louisiana Economic Development FastStart partnered Wednesday to host an in-person job fair at Louisiana Delta Community College. Entergy says it’s expanding its call center on Cypress Street in West Monroe; urging the company to fill more customer care representative roles that will be all in-office.
Louisiana reports five CDW cases in eastern parish
Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven...
Wanted felon leads authorities on high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish; crashes vehicle
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union […]
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
Union Parish hit and run suspect captured in Ouachita Parish during traffic stop
UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Turnbow was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Once Turnbow makes a bond on his charges in Ouachita Parish, he will be extradited to Union Parish and booked for Hit and Run. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The […]
Sister arrested at loud party
Two sisters were arrested shortly after midnight Saturday morning after Ruston Police responded to a loud noise complaint at University Crossing Apartments. Several officers went to the apartment complex at 1201 W. California Ave. in response to the loud noise and music. They found a large group of people inside and outside the apartment in question. When officers asked to speak to the tenant of the apartment, Shaterria Sanders, 19, came outside. She was asked four times to identify herself and refused on each attempt. Sanders put her finger in an officer’s face, refusing to answer questions during the encounter. Sanders pushed an officer who then attempted to arrest her. She pulled away and became combative. Other officers had to assist in placing Sanders in handcuffs.
19-year-old Franklin Parish woman fatally struck by vehicle; incident under investigation
A female victim has been pronounced dead by the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office after being struck by a vehicle.
Special announcement to be made in West Monroe on January 23rd
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM, a special announcement will be made by the City of West Monroe and the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group in regards to a new event in West Monroe and a special milestone in the City of West Monroe’s history. This event will […]
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
NBC 10 News Today: Entergy job fair to take place at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Monroe campus on January 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Nick Sommer and Hunter Elyse discussed the Entergy job fair event that will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Louisiana Delta Community College. According to reports, the morning portion of the job fair, which takes place from 9 AM to Noon, will […]
2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on […]
Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
