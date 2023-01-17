Legendary musician David Crosby has died. He was the founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He influenced scores of singer songwriters. Crosby helped shape rock music with powerful harmonies and a sound that blended elements of folk, pop country and psychedelia. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was 81 years old. It was just last year that Crosby said he was done performing live, saying he was too old to do it anymore and that he didn't have the stamina or the strength. Crosby's passing came after a long illness. NPR's Eric Westervelt has this appreciation.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO