ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023

MIAMI SOUND MACHINE: (Singing) Come on. Shake your body. Baby, do the conga. I know you can't control yourself any longer. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SMOOTH OPERATOR") SADE: (Singing) No need to ask. He's a smooth operator. INSKEEP: Also the quiet storm, Sade. The ceremony comes in June. It's MORNING EDITION...
Connecticut Public

David Crosby, an icon of American rock, has died at age 81

Legendary musician David Crosby has died. He was the founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He influenced scores of singer songwriters. Crosby helped shape rock music with powerful harmonies and a sound that blended elements of folk, pop country and psychedelia. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was 81 years old. It was just last year that Crosby said he was done performing live, saying he was too old to do it anymore and that he didn't have the stamina or the strength. Crosby's passing came after a long illness. NPR's Eric Westervelt has this appreciation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Fans at the Australian Open watched an amazing 70 shot rally

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. At the Australian Open yesterday, Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov faced off with Australian native Jason Kubler in a second-round match. What you're hearing is those two in the middle of a 70-shot rally. Heads swiveled from left to right and back again for 90 seconds as fans gasped with each strike. Finally, the net got in the way of one of Kubler's returns. But it squeaked over, giving him the point. Ultimately, though, Khachanov won the match.
Connecticut Public

The hit horror movie 'M3gan' taps into our fears around artificial intelligence

JENNA DAVIS: (As M3gan) Don't worry, Cady. I won't let anything harm you ever again. SHAPIRO: It speaks to our growing fascination and anxiety over artificial intelligence. In recent months, AI chatbots and image generators have captured everyone's attention. For our weekly All Tech Considered segment, NPR's Bobby Allyn is here to help separate science fiction from something actually close to reality. Hey, Bobby.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy