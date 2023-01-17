Read full article on original website
The star of Eurovision-winning band Måneskin continues to rise with new album
MANESKIN: (Singing in Italian). SHAPIRO: It's only been a couple years since the Italian band Maneskin won, and so far, their star keeps rising. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ZITTI E BUONI") MANESKIN: (Singing in Italian). SHAPIRO: Their cover of the Four Seasons track "Beggin'" hit number one on the Spotify global...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023
MIAMI SOUND MACHINE: (Singing) Come on. Shake your body. Baby, do the conga. I know you can't control yourself any longer. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SMOOTH OPERATOR") SADE: (Singing) No need to ask. He's a smooth operator. INSKEEP: Also the quiet storm, Sade. The ceremony comes in June. It's MORNING EDITION...
Actor Austin Butler's vocal coach explains why he still sounds like Elvis
ELVIS PRESLEY: (Singing) I'm all shook up. MARTÍNEZ: This is MORNING EDITION. Thank you very much. (Laughter). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Why HBO Max's 'Velma' is considered by some to be 'most hated show on TV'
MINDY KALING: (As Velma Dinkley) My name is Velma Dinkley. And this is my origin story. CHANG: But HBO Max's new series "Velma" has drawn criticism, including from fans put off by some of the more adult themes in the series. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "VELMA") KALING: (As Velma Dinkley)...
David Crosby, an icon of American rock, has died at age 81
Legendary musician David Crosby has died. He was the founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He influenced scores of singer songwriters. Crosby helped shape rock music with powerful harmonies and a sound that blended elements of folk, pop country and psychedelia. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was 81 years old. It was just last year that Crosby said he was done performing live, saying he was too old to do it anymore and that he didn't have the stamina or the strength. Crosby's passing came after a long illness. NPR's Eric Westervelt has this appreciation.
Fans at the Australian Open watched an amazing 70 shot rally
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. At the Australian Open yesterday, Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov faced off with Australian native Jason Kubler in a second-round match. What you're hearing is those two in the middle of a 70-shot rally. Heads swiveled from left to right and back again for 90 seconds as fans gasped with each strike. Finally, the net got in the way of one of Kubler's returns. But it squeaked over, giving him the point. Ultimately, though, Khachanov won the match.
The hit horror movie 'M3gan' taps into our fears around artificial intelligence
JENNA DAVIS: (As M3gan) Don't worry, Cady. I won't let anything harm you ever again. SHAPIRO: It speaks to our growing fascination and anxiety over artificial intelligence. In recent months, AI chatbots and image generators have captured everyone's attention. For our weekly All Tech Considered segment, NPR's Bobby Allyn is here to help separate science fiction from something actually close to reality. Hey, Bobby.
