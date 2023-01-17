We're taking a look back on Jam Master Jay's birthday. For those who may not know, 2023 marks the official 50th anniversary of hip hop being established. That means throughout the year we’ll be taking a look at many of hip hop’s historical figures and legends. With today being the late great Jam Master Jay’s birthday, we’re kicking off the celebration with a group that very well has a case for being the most influential hip hop/rap group of all time—Run-DMC. They also boast one of the earliest instances of the now cemented relationship between sneaker culture and hip hop with their Run-DMC adidas partnership which can be traced back for decades.

1 DAY AGO