KCRG.com
Snow Chance Returns This Weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather issues heading into the start of the weekend. The clouds that have been in place continue through the upcoming weekend. We are watching an area of low pressure, once again, moving east out of the panhandle region of Oklahoma. The track of the low takes in across Arkansas into the Tennessee Valley. Moisture from this system moves into Iowa later Saturday into Saturday night. Light snow is anticipated with a Tr-2″ possible, especially south. Watch for travel impacts as even light snow can cause slippery roads. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
WISH-TV
Indiana adds 24 new flu deaths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health reported 24 new flu deaths. There have been 156 total flu deaths for the season in Indiana. That is the highest total since 2017 and 2018. There are now nine counties with five or more flu deaths, including 25 in Marion...
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 1:55 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Roka Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is owner of Roka Farms, Chad Brandenburg. Visit his Facebook page here. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Brandenburg to see what Roka...
Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week
The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
WISH-TV
Cloudy Saturday with snow for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a quiet start to the weekend before snow develops and moves into the state late tonight and tomorrow. TODAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day today. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs right around normal in the middle 30s. Winds stay light out of the south and southwest.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Heavy rain brings flood advisory for parts of Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People living and traveling in parts of the Tri-State need to be on the lookout as several counties have fallen under a flood advisory. These advisories are in effect for portions of Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. Here are counties that are impacted until the advisory is lifted at 6:45 p.m. CST: […]
WANE-TV
Alabama man clocked going 109 mph with kid in car on Indiana interstate
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Alabama man faces multiple OWI charges after he was clocked going 109 mph on I-65 in southern Indiana Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled the man over near the Jackson/Bartholomew county line. The driver, identified as Anthony Reed, 36, of Huntsville, showed signs he had been drinking. A BAC test showed .24%, well over the legal limit.
Fox 59
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.
Here’s How Much Indiana’s Bad Roads Cost You Per Year
Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm
OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Holcomb seeking to eliminate public school textbook fees
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing Indiana eliminate textbook fees for all students in public and charter K-12 schools as part of his 2023 Next Level agenda. Indiana is one of seven states that currently allows schools to charge families for textbooks and curriculum materials. For many families, these fines can add up to hundreds of dollars. John Kenny, director of business operations at Monroe County Community School Corporation, told the IDS in an email that parents and families owed a total of $319,000 in textbook fees across the entire K-12 school district based on data from the 2021-22 school year.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Illinois history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Illinois using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
